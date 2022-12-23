Vaughn Gittin Jr. Has Fun In An EcoBoost S650 As A TV Stunt Double

Since September most Mustang fans have been curious about what it’s like to drive the revamped seventh-gen Mustang. However, the cars won’t hit the streets until next summer, so patience is required. That is unless you happen to be a Professional Funhaver like Vaughn Gittin Jr.

I’m really impressed with how well the automatic works and I think it’s going to be really good for beginners that just want to have some fun and learn to drift. Vaughn Gittin Jr, Professional Funhaver

Truth be told, he drove it long before anyone, because he helped Ford engineer the new Electronic Drift Brake feature available on the S650. With Track Mode on and the Electronic Drift Brake feature, the parking brake becomes a fun handle that can break the rear tires loose for slideways action.

Recently, Vaughn put it to work in a 2024 Mustang EcoBoost automatic car, as he served as a stand-in stunt driver for a Tonight Show skit, in which he slid the S650 around a parking lot in Long Island, New York.

“You are never gonna believe me when I tell you this was an all-new Mustang with an automatic EcoBoost!” Gittin said. “Yes, it’s fun and yes, the drift brake is amazing!”

We have always marveled at Vaughn’s car control, and he makes it look easy in the behind-the-scenes video above. While it’s always cool to see what he can do with a car, the video also gives us a glimpse of what it’s like to be behind the wheel of the next Mustang.

The first thing that stands out is that the EcoBoost sounds pretty good — or we are just getting used to it. Moreover, we get a glimpse at the Unreal Engine graphics and the cockpit-themed dash screens inside the car. It would also seem that the EcoBoost engine’s 315 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque offer plenty of thrust for a good time.

“Got to have some fun behind the wheel of the new Ford Mustang for a TV spot in New York!” Vaughn concluded. “Always a good time getting to do something different, but I think I will stick to motorsports!”

That’s fine with us, but keep letting us virtually ride along with you in these new Mustangs!

“It was rad. It was an EcoBoost automatic using the Drift Brake in Track Mode which is the only way to engage the drift brake, but it all works uh, and I’m really pumped on it,” Vaughn concluded. “You know I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t like to have a clutch, but I’m really impressed with how well the automatic works and I think it’s going to be really good for beginners that just want to have some fun and learn to drift. It’s just another activity they can do with their cars that all the new technology is making a lot easier.”