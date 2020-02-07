660HP 2020 Ford GT Supercar Available In Two Special Editions

With a car as awesome as the Ford GT supercar in the stable, it would be easy for Ford Performance to rest on its laurels. However, that’s just not how the Blue Oval’s go-fast gurus are wired.

Already one of the coolest high-performance Fords ever built, the Ford GT production run continues in 2020 with some notable upgrades. Not only does it gain horsepower and improved cooling, but the factory supercar is available in two special edition packages — Gulf Racing Heritage and Liquid Carbon.

“Ford GT continues to be the pinnacle of Ford performance,” said Ed Krenz, Ford Performance chief program engineer. “GT is always the ultimate expression of Ford racing innovation, and as we know from the 1966 Le Mans through today, that means constantly raising our game for our customers as well as earning the checkered flag.”

Raising the game of a supercar is no small challenge, but this is where the details matter. Engineers bolstered its 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine with some tactical internal upgrades, including the gallery-cooled pistons and higher-energy ignition coils first deployed on the track-only Ford GT Mk II. They also made an Akrapovič titanium exhaust, which trims nine pounds from the car, standard.

Combined with a revised calibration, these upgrades pump up the Ford GT by 13 additional horsepower to 660.

To keep that performance consistent when this car is driven the way it should be, engineers improved its aerodynamics and engine cooling. A buttress air duct design improves airflow over the cooling modules by 50 percent, which keeps the engine temperatures in check and the charge air cooler.

In addition to its performance upgrades, the 2020 model marks the return of the storied Gulf Heritage livery option. Painted in the classic orange and blue scheme seen on the 1968-69 Le Mans-winning GT40, this version’s optional carbon-fiber door and hood numbers are “6” in deference to the back-to-back winning car that carried chassis number 1075.

“Our team is very focused on delivering a car that exceeds customer expectations,” Mike Severson, Ford GT program manager, said. “The black pinstripe and carbon-fiber wheels have been highly requested with the Gulf livery, so we committed to making that happen.”

For those supercar customers wanting a more modern, racy look, another special package is the new Liquid Carbon package, which highlights the car’s lightweight, carbon-fiber body by showing off its high-tech weave.

“This next chapter in the Ford GT story allows us to fully demonstrate our mastery in both the art and science of carbon-fiber craftsmanship and finishing,” Angus Smith, General Manager of Multimatic Niche Vehicles, North America, said. “The results of this ongoing partnership between Multimatic and Ford Performance speak for themselves, as each visually stunning and unique Liquid Carbon GT is a manufacturing marvel, showcasing the characteristics and nuances inherent in carbon-fiber composites.”

No matter which version is ordered, these supercars are special. However, they won’t be in production much longer, as the run will reach its completion in 2022.