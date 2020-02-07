660HP 2020 Ford GT Supercar Available In Two Special Editions

By Steve Turner February 06, 2020

With a car as awesome as the Ford GT supercar in the stable, it would be easy for Ford Performance to rest on its laurels. However, that’s just not how the Blue Oval’s go-fast gurus are wired.

Ford GT continues to be the pinnacle of Ford performance. GT is always the ultimate expression of Ford racing innovation . . . — Ed Krenz, Ford Performance

Already one of the coolest high-performance Fords ever built, the Ford GT production run continues in 2020 with some notable upgrades. Not only does it gain horsepower and improved cooling, but the factory supercar is available in two special edition packages — Gulf Racing Heritage and Liquid Carbon.

The 2020 model marks the first time that a heritage model can be ordered with carbon fiber wheels. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“Ford GT continues to be the pinnacle of Ford performance,” said Ed Krenz, Ford Performance chief program engineer. “GT is always the ultimate expression of Ford racing innovation, and as we know from the 1966 Le Mans through today, that means constantly raising our game for our customers as well as earning the checkered flag.”

With the return of the Gulf Heritage livery, the optional carbon-fiber number on the hood and doors is a "6" for the 2020 model, which pays homage to the historic back-to-back winning car from the ’60s.

Raising the game of a supercar is no small challenge, but this is where the details matter. Engineers bolstered its 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine with some tactical internal upgrades, including the gallery-cooled pistons and higher-energy ignition coils first deployed on the track-only Ford GT Mk II. They also made an Akrapovič titanium exhaust, which trims nine pounds from the car, standard.

Combined with a revised calibration, these upgrades pump up the Ford GT by 13 additional horsepower to 660.

Naturally the carbon-fiber wheels are standard on the Liquid Carbon editions, and owners can choose to add optional titanium lug nuts. Other options include six-point racing harness anchors, five interior options, and five caliper colors.

To keep that performance consistent when this car is driven the way it should be, engineers improved its aerodynamics and engine cooling. A buttress air duct design improves airflow over the cooling modules by 50 percent, which keeps the engine temperatures in check and the charge air cooler.

Our team is very focused on delivering a car that exceeds customer expectations — Mike Severson, Ford Motor Company

In addition to its performance upgrades, the 2020 model marks the return of the storied Gulf Heritage livery option. Painted in the classic orange and blue scheme seen on the 1968-69 Le Mans-winning GT40, this version’s optional carbon-fiber door and hood numbers are “6” in deference to the back-to-back winning car that carried chassis number 1075.

Buyers of the Liquid Carbon edition can opt between two over-the-top stripes — the traditional twin stripes or a single stripe that debuted on the previous Carbon Series. Painted mirror caps are also independently optional and both the stripes and mirror caps may be painted in any of the available paint colors.

“Our team is very focused on delivering a car that exceeds customer expectations,” Mike Severson, Ford GT program manager, said. “The black pinstripe and carbon-fiber wheels have been highly requested with the Gulf livery, so we committed to making that happen.”

For those supercar customers wanting a more modern, racy look, another special package is the new Liquid Carbon package, which highlights the car’s lightweight, carbon-fiber body by showing off its high-tech weave.

All 2020 Ford GTs feature increased suspension damping in Track mode, with improved handling and reduced body roll.

“This next chapter in the Ford GT story allows us to fully demonstrate our mastery in both the art and science of carbon-fiber craftsmanship and finishing,” Angus Smith, General Manager of Multimatic Niche Vehicles, North America, said. “The results of this ongoing partnership between Multimatic and Ford Performance speak for themselves, as each visually stunning and unique Liquid Carbon GT is a manufacturing marvel, showcasing the characteristics and nuances inherent in carbon-fiber composites.”

No matter which version is ordered, these supercars are special. However, they won’t be in production much longer, as the run will reach its completion in 2022.

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
