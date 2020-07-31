Apocalyptic Mustang Build: 1967 Body-Swapped onto a Wrecked 2017 GT

Nothing about it makes sense, and yet, it’s one of the most entertaining builds on the internet today. I mean, they’re blending a badly wrecked S550 chassis with a 1967 Mustang skin and adding wide fenders and gnarly Mad Max body mods perfect for its apocalyptic theme. The parts are sourced from the extra parts laying in the yard outside the shop. Oh yeah, and they’re doing the entire thing outside in the dirt, and it’s actually legit! Like . . . legit, legit!

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. For those unfamiliar, B is For Build is a YouTube channel featuring a couple of guys who get down and dirty building all kinds of crazy — yet mostly budget-friendly and insanely resourceful — builds like another Mustang project that went horribly wrong. So wrong that it ended in a manner nobody saw coming (see story HERE. OUCH!). They’ve also built a wrecked Lamborghini Huracan with an LS-swap, are are now building an insane homegrown single-seat supercar they dreamed up (with their own hands) on meager budgets and from parts sourced wherever they could get them.

But back to the Apocalypse Mustang! The S550 was bought at auction and arrived in much worse shape than what the photos belied. How bad was it? Well, it had a bent frame rail, collapsed and bent strut-tower, tweaked front suspension, the engine had been pushed aside, and the entire front was annihilated. But don’t worry! They cut all of the unnecessary items off, beat the frame rail and the strut tower back into place through some good ol’ fashion backyard frame straightening, and made their own tube front end. Problem solved! Then they literally cut the body off the ’67, cut the body off the ’17, and mated the two in an apocalyptically unfinished (yet damn cool) fashion!



In this episode, they sourced more body parts laying in the dirt, and with nary an E-Z UP protecting them from the rain and the elements, they proceeded to add plenty of Maximum Motorsports suspension, and made some steampunk-styled widebody fenders, front lip spoiler, and a killer vented hood all from scrap metal laying around the place. We won’t give away all the details, but their bravery to let it rip en lieu of overthinking every project like most of us gearheads do, is refreshing. It’s also nice to see such innovative and crazy projects coming from two dudes wrenching at home, and in the dirt. It goes to show that in the absence of huge budgets and fat garages, a little know-how, elbow grease, and determination can produce some impressive results.

Give it a watch and let us know what you think of this build. And keep in mind, it’s just as much about the process as it is the end result. In fact, how would you build your apocalyptic Mustang sourcing only parts you have laying around your yard? Tell us in the comments!