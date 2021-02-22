Are Your Hot Rod’s Fluids Ready For Summer Cruising?

I am quite certain that as car enthusiasts, we’re all happy that winter is finally loosening its grip on the great outdoors. That means cruising season is almost here. Even if your car or truck spent more time in the garage this past year than you care to remember, it’s still important to conduct regular maintenance to keep it in tip-top shape. Red Line Oil is proud to offer consumers a variety of products to ensure their cars are properly maintained before hitting the road once again. With warm weather finally on the way, maybe it’s time to take a look at Red Line Oil and the company’s other offerings to add a liquid level of reliability to your ride. Did you know that Red Line Oil offers more than just oils? For instance, it might not be a bad idea to check out the company’s brand new SuperCool with WaterWetter, as well as some of the classic offerings like the high-performance motor oils, manual and automatic transmission fluids, and more.

What many might not realize is if a car has been sitting around for a while, conducting a proper cooling-system fluid flush should be an essential maintenance priority to ensuring reliable engine cooling. For starters, regular maintenance of a vehicle’s cooling system helps to keep the car from overheating. As temperatures begin to rise this spring, this step is imperative to making sure cars stay running at the proper temperature. Red Line’s new SuperCool antifreeze/coolant is designed to lower coolant temperatures by as much as 20 degrees while simultaneously protecting against harmful rust and corrosion.

If a full coolant flush is unnecessary, SuperCool formulas can be added to any brand of existing OEM antifreeze/coolant, making it easy to top off your coolant. Red Line’s SuperCool line features SuperCool Performance, a 50/50 prediluted, ready-to-use version, and Super Cool Concentrate, for those who prefer to create their own water-to-coolant ratio. Both products are formulated for use in both modern and classic radiators and water pumps. For customers who experience warmer weather year-round and don’t need freeze protection, Red Line’s classic additive WaterWetter has helped owners and enthusiasts take care of their cars’ cooling systems for more than 25 years.

Even if your vehicle isn’t being used as often as you would like, engine oil should still be kept fresh and replaced at regular intervals. What’s more, warm and especially hot weather can thin out a car’s engine oil if the incorrect viscosity or product is used. This can hinder performance and potentially cause severe damage to a vehicle’s engine. Red Line’s High-Performance line comes in 16 different viscosities, including diesel-specific versions, allowing consumers the ability to select the correct oil for their needs. To top it off, Red Line’s oil products offer excellent wear protection and friction reduction across a wide range of operating conditions.

For vehicles showing higher mileage, replacing the transmission fluid or gear oil is another important step in vehicle maintenance. Red Line’s Automatic Transmission Fluid and Gear Oil options provide an extensive line of products, catering to a broad range of vehicles and applications. These fluids should be replaced to ensure proper lubrication occurs, and wear and tear caused by friction and heat are significantly reduced. Depending on the application, the shift feel may be improved dramatically in some cases.

Finally, Red Line’s SI-1 Complete Fuel System Cleaner works to remove harmful deposits while preventing new ones from forming in injectors, carburetors, intake valves, and combustion chambers. Drivers using SI-1 are less likely to experience start issues that might occur when a vehicle has been stored away for winter or driven less throughout the year. The product improves oxidation stability of fuel stored in a vehicle’s tank and cleans to nearly 100-percent efficiency in one treatment. Users will only need one bottle per tank for the most effective results.

“With warmer weather ahead and more reasons to get out for a drive, it’s the right time to prepare your vehicle to ensure you don’t run into any mechanical trouble on the road,” says Kyle Neal, business development director of Red Line Synthetic Oil. “With the proper Red Line products and tips on-hand, drivers will find their cars are running better than ever.”

If you would like more information on Red Line Synthetic Oil or other Red Line products, please visit www.redlineoil.com or follow Red Line Synthetic Oil on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn.