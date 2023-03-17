ARP Adds To Accessory Stud Kit Lineup

By Andrew Wolf March 17, 2023

ARP has made available a new, unique accessory stud design with a rounded “nut starter” nose for an ever-increasing variety of applications, including specific accessory stud designs for securing bellhousings, carburetors, distributors, headers, timing covers, valve covers and more.

An important benefit of using studs is being able to accurately position gaskets and hold them in place during the assembly process.

They are available in polished stainless steel or black oxide finished 8740 chrome moly and nominally rated at 180,000 psi tensile strength —fully 20-percent stronger than Grade 8 hardware. Kits include a choice of hex or 12-point nuts and washers.

M8 and M10 metric studs are offered in a variety of lengths in a choice of 4, 8, 10 or 16-pack configurations. They are commonly used for Sport Compact intake and exhaust manifold installations and are also hex-broached for ease of installation. Being stainless steel, they are virtually impervious to the elements.

ARP accessory stud

All fasteners are manufactured in-house at ARP’s California facilities to the industry’s highest standards. Details can be found online at www.ARP-bolts.com and a printed copy of the latest catalog is available free upon request. Personalized tech assistance is available by calling 800-825-3045.

More Sources

Automotive Racing Products
https://www.arp-bolts.com
(800) 826-3045
About the author

Andrew Wolf

Andrew has been involved in motorsports from a very young age. Over the years, he has photographed several major auto racing events, sports, news journalism, portraiture, and everything in between. After working with the Power Automedia staff for some time on a freelance basis, Andrew joined the team in 2010.
