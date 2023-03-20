ARP Sponsors Three Awards At The Triple Crown Of Rodding

Automotive Racing Products (ARP) is a company highly regarded for its sponsorship of two of the most prestigious awards at the Grand National Roadster Show, America’s Most Beautiful Roadster (AMBR), and the coveted Slonaker award. ARP has announced its increased support for hot rodding with its participation in the Triple Crown of Rodding event held at the Nashville Superspeedway in Nashville, Tennessee.

As the “Official Fastener” of the event, ARP will present three major awards to lucky enthusiasts and their deserving rides: Street Rod of the Year, Street Machine of the Year, and Street Cruiser of the Year. The event, scheduled for September 8-9 at the Nashville Super Speedway in Tennessee, has garnered significant support from the hot-rodding community. The Triple Crown of Rodding celebrates hot rods, customs, classics, and muscle cars through 1972; and American-made trucks through 1998.

The Triple Crown of Rodding, considered the newest “major league” event, is organized by industry veterans Bobby Alloway and Gary Case. Noted builders in the hot-rodding community will present other special awards at the event and LMC Truck will sponsor a separate slate of awards for trucks built up to 1972, those manufactured from 1973-1987, as well as from 1988-1998.

The Triple Crown promises to be the proverbial frosting on the cake. — ARP Executive VP, Bob Florine

Executive Vice President of ARP, Bob Florine, expressed his pleasure at the company’s participation in the event, stating, “We are pleased to expand our support of hot rodding through participating in what promises to be a ‘must’ on the show circuit.” Florine added, “We’ve worked with both Bobby and Gary over the years and have admired their accomplishments. The Triple Crown promises to be the proverbial frosting on the cake.”

ARP employees manufacture all fasteners to the highest industry standards at the company’s multiple facilities in Southern California. The company offers a comprehensive range of over 5,000 fastener kits that can be viewed on its website. A free, printed copy of the 2023 catalog is also available upon request and is viewable online at ARP’s website.