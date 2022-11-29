Where there’s a will there’s a way is a proverb that has been ingrained in most enthusiast heads since the dawn of the automotive era. Our desire to build what we want and how we want, overrides conventional thought processes. This is what separates the gear head from the rest. While working on an extremely strict budget, Michigan residents Tony Hanna, Jeff Hanna, and family friend Jon Jenkins proved exactly what the proverb means at the US Auto Supply of Sterling Heights salvage yard.

Every year the salvage yard puts on a 60 for 60 challenge. The challenge is simple, if you carry the products you pulled from a wrecked vehicle for 60-feet, then the items only cost $60. If it’s too heavy and a second helper is needed the price becomes $120. A few weeks before the event, US Auto Supply of Sterling Heights salvage yard detailed out the 30 vehicles they had pulled aside. For Tony, his eyes were immediately drawn to the wrecked 2011 F-150 that came from the factory with a Gen-1 Coyote engine and was paired to a 6R80 transmission. You can imagine the thoughts that were running in his mind on how he would handle the hurdle of carrying the weight, but also the joy of paying an extremely low price for the engine and transmission combination.

Tony arrived at the salvage yard at 1AM to hold the place in line before his brother arrived. Unfortunately for Tony, a rolled ankle the night before prevented any sprinting to the truck when the gates would open at 8AM. That put Jeff in charge of the 40-yard dash to stake their claim on the engine and transmission. Once the truck was theirs to wrench on, the brothers began wrestling the engine out of the crushed F-150. Three hours later and the engine and transmission were ready for the carry.

I definitely wouldn’t consider myself anywhere close to a world strongest man. I’m just a guy on a budget with determination. Tony Hanna

Once the carry line had died down the two men made their way to the starting point. Utilizing a rented jig, Tony paired with his friend Jon to harness the Coyote engine and transmission over their shoulders. The combination weighed roughly 700 pounds altogether, but the two men pushed through and made it to the finish line. While $20 was spent on a jig, the complete Gen-1 Coyote engine and 6R80 transmission only cost Tony $120!

Now that engine is back home, work can begin on swapping it into Tony’s 1984 Mercury Cougar. Although the plans are to keep it stock for now, the future plans include making it more like the Mustang GT motor and less like the F-150. We have no doubts that this swap will be done in a short amount of time after seeing the NFL Scouting Combine-esque performance the group put on.