These days, the term barn find gets thrown around for anything with a layer of dust on it. For some, it’s merely time spent in a garage that earns a car the label, often with claims of being a hidden gem preserved for decades. But for those who understand the true meaning of a barn find, they know these rare discoveries occasionally surface. The ones that truly stand out are often marked with a special letter code, direct from the Ford factory, during what is arguably the golden era of muscle cars in the late 1960s. On eBay, we came across an example: a 1969 Mustang equipped with the legendary R-Code 428 engine.

Shaking Straight To Auction

This two-tone diamond in the rough was pulled from a barn in the New Jersey area, where it had been parked since the early 1990s. Being a northern car, the owner openly admits it needs some work, particularly around the frame and floorboards, something to be expected. The exterior appears to have its original paint, along with dealer-installed vinyl from the era, giving it a distinctly late-’60s vibe. While the car shows its age, it’s what’s under the hood that caught our attention.

Under the hood is an R-Code 428 Cobra Jet engine equipped with a Shaker intake. While it cannot be confirmed, the seller states it appears to have the correct heads and manifolds but is unsure about the block. We’ll leave that to the true purist aficionados to verify whether the numbers match. Although the engine hasn’t roared to life in recent years, it does turn over freely. The engine is backed by the original four-speed transmission.









Solid Bones

While this 1969 Mustang is not yet a concours-level restoration, it has the solid foundation needed to become one with the right mix of expertise and, of course, funding. For something that has been sitting for nearly 30 years, it could make for a fantastic retirement project, or, if you are like us, another piece of driveway art to keep the neighbors talking. And remember, it is always better to ask for forgiveness than permission, so go ahead and place your bids or snag it at the Buy It Now price!