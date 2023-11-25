Every year, the Black Friday sale season conjures up images of packed malls and consumerism run amok in preparation for the upcoming Christmas season. The event has become a way for many retailers to keep the ink black on their bottom lines. The digital realm has changed the way we shop with 24-hour ordering, shipping to your door, and no traffic jams, save for those folks still using dial-up modems. Even so, the weekend following Thanksgiving is still a big event for buyers and retailers and has even poured over into the following week with Cyber Monday sales as well.

We put together this short listing of some retailers that have hollowed out some super deals for car guys to save money on those products they crave for their rides. Take a peek while digesting some turkey and see how many of these suppliers can easily make short work of your Christmas list this year! It sure beats those dog-eared pages of the old “Wish Books” we used to use!

Flying A Motorsports

Okay, we all need something to haul our toys from time to time, and Flying A Motorsports is having a Black Friday sale featuring markdowns on its Bravo, InTech Lite, PACE, Haulmark, Vintage, Continental Cargo, Timpte, Sundowner, and select Futura trailers. Sale prices are listed online and will be valid until November 26, 2023.

Ron Francis Wiring

Running on age-old wiring or creating a harness from strands of colored wire is a thing of the past. The folks at Ron Francis Wiring have been solving wiring needs for decades and this weekend is a great time to take advantage of the company’s 10-percent off sale.

The sale begins today at 3:00 PM (EST) and will run until 8:00 AM on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The folks at Ron Francis will also be back in the office on Monday, November 27th, so whether you go the Cyber Monday route and order online, or speak with one of their representatives on the phone, the 10-percent discount still applies!

S&W Race Cars

If you’re looking for more than just a stocking stuffer, then S&W Race Cars has a great deal for you. For this Friday only, the folks at S&W are offering 15 percent off of any phone orders made for S&W-made parts! The sale is applicable for Friday ONLY, and customers must call 1-800-523-3353 between 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM to get the discount.

United Pacific Industries (UPcarparts.com)

Christmas lights are best when they’re LEDs and fit on your vehicle year-round. United Pacific Industries (UPcarparts.com) has a sitewide 20 percent savings when you use promo code “SALE20” at checkout. Check out all the LED lighting, parts, and accessories available for a wide variety of classic cars and trucks. The United Pacific Black Friday sale ends on Monday, November 28, 2023, so this great deal will be gone before the last of the leftovers, so don’t delay!

Design Engineering Inc. (DEI)

It can get a little toasty coming down that chimney pipe, but the folks at Design Engineering Inc. (DEI) have the heat and sound control products you’ll need to keep comfy in your ride all year long. You can get a 20-percent discount on all DEI heat and sound control products by using the code “LOYALTY23” when checking out your online order. What’s more, if you purchase DEI’s Boom Mat or Boom Mat XL damping material in a 10-pack or more, you’ll get a FREE utility knife and installation roller. And, with every $150 purchase, you’ll receive a free hat!

Classic Performance Products (CPP)

Your sleigh will perform and stop a whole lot better after shopping at Classic Performance Products (CPP) Thanksgiving Week Super Sale. The sale runs from November 20th through November 23, 2023. It’ll give you 10 percent off of all orders with a merchandise total of $399 or more. The offer is valid on all CPP products only! Use the promo code “TWG23” to get your 10-percent discount with your order.

TMI Products

The weather outside might be frightful, but the interior of your car or truck WILL be delightful with a new interior from TMI Products. Now, until November 30, 2023, you can get 20 percent off of all orders (not including clearance items or already discounted products) by using promo code “BFCM23” when checking out online.

As an additional bonus, you’ll also get FREE SHIPPING (lower 48 states only) on all orders over $4,500 before taxes. The free shipping offer is only valid after the discount and does not apply to one-piece headliners, bench seats, or complete rear seats.

JEG’S High Performance

The more you fill Santa’s sack, the more YOU save! JEGS is currently having its Early Access Black Friday sale with and exclusive coupon that saves you on every online order of $100, $250, $500, or $1,000 by typing in coupon code “BF03WKM521” at checkout of your online order. While you’re there, you can check out ALL the great deals and instant rebates available to you as a JEGS customer through the JEGS Deal Center!

Coker Tire

Starting today and running through Monday, November 27, 2023, Coker Tire is offering you FREE SHIPPING and 10 percent off all in-stock orders (continental US only) for new shoes for your sleigh. This is Coker Tire’s biggest sale of the year and you can take advantage of it now, until Monday, November 27th. Discount will be added to your cart at checkout. Free shipping is available on shippable items only. The discount offer is not valid on previous purchases, with other offers, or at wholesaler distributor prices.

Holley Performance Products

Having options is the best way to find the perfect gift for those hard-to-shop-for types. Thankfully, Holley Performance Products is having its Happy Holley Days as part of an ongoing Black Friday/Cyber Monday event. The savings run through November 27, 2023, and enthusiasts can save up to 20 percent off the suggested retail price on most products Holley offers!

No matter if you’re looking for a complete SNIPER EFI system, a new Flowmaster exhaust, new safety equipment, or parts for your Chevy truck, Holley has a complete list of products that are sure to put a smile on someone’s face come Christmas morning.

Performance Online (POL)

If you’re just looking for savings without the hassle of discount codes or shopping cart shenanigans, then the Performance Online (POL) Black Friday sale is for you! Simply put, EVERYTHING is on sale at POL for its Black Friday event, which runs from now, until Sunday, November 26, 2023. No matter what you’re looking for, how many you need, or what vehicle it’s intended to fit, it’s on sale now at POL’s Black Friday sale. This offer cannot be used with any other offer and the discount is applied to parts only. Shipping cost does not qualify for the discount.

Speedway Motors

Speedway Motors has made a business model of having the parts you need at a price you’ll enjoy. From now until Monday, November 27, 2023, Speedway Motors is having its Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals event. Enthusiasts will be able to get up to 50 percent off certain items and enjoy FREE SHIPPING on all crate engines! If you order over $149 of products, you’ll also receive free shipping and a free Speedway Motors hat! No matter if you need a small stocking stuffer or if your sleigh needs a new engine with more reindeer power, Speedway Motors’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals are a great way to get what you need.

Ditch The Lines And Dig Into Leftovers!

We’re sure there are other companies having sales this weekend, and of course, there are those who will still wake up early and pack into the local mall, searching for that perfect gift. But, with these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you won’t need to deal with traffic, lines at the register, or any type of weather whatsoever. Do yourself a favor and dig into these deals. You may find a little bit more time to warm up some of that leftover turkey while your goodies are being wrapped and sent to your door!