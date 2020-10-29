Bringing The Show To You: PRI Embarks On Cross-Country Road Tour

Earlier this month, PRI launched a two-month cross-country trip designed to visit dozens of motorsports companies and generate intriguing content for the racing community. Dubbed “The PRI Road Tour,” the campaign is an all-out content creation bonanza that takes the PRI team directly to manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, race teams, race tracks, and more.

Since its start on October 10th, the PRI team has been visiting motorsports businesses and facilities beginning in the Great Lakes region, then onto the south, before it turns west through Texas, Arizona, and California. By its end on December 15th, the tour will have covered 85 destinations, capturing video and photos as well as conducting exclusive interviews highlighting the industry’s newest products, cars, and races.

To see the sites they’ve visited, including Ganassi, Impact Racing, Strange Engineering, Chevrolet Performance, Ford Racing, Roush, and more, click here.

Traveling in the PRI Road Tour van, wrapped with the PRI logo, the team will conduct on-site interviews and curate content to share on PRI’s website and social platforms, as well as within its monthly magazine. PRI is also partnering with various media outlets, racers, prominent online channels, and personalities in social media to help with the distribution of content.

“If the industry can’t come to the PRI Trade Show in Indianapolis, then PRI is coming to the industry,” said PRI President Dr. Jamie Meyer. The business of racing starts at PRI, and our goal is to support the motorsports industry by helping them spread the word about what they are doing,” Meyer said. “We’ve tapped into the world’s best photographers, videographers, and social media experts to create content that will resonate with the racing world.”

Interested in getting involved? PRI invites all motorsports companies to join the PRI Road Tour by submitting press releases, photos, videos, and other assets to [email protected] to be included in the program. PRI will provide simple guidelines with minimal requirements to encourage widespread industry participation. Professional editors will have access to these submissions and generate content to be used on PRI’s channels, as well as shared with other media and influencers.

To learn more about the PRI Road Tour, visit PRI2020.com/RoadTour, email [email protected], and follow Performance Racing Industry on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.