During the huge Mustang 60 celebration in Charlotte in April, Ford revealed plans to offer 1,965 60th Anniversary 2025 Mustangs. However, the company had another surprise in mind to celebrate the original pony car’s milestone birthday. Revealed during the iconic Woodward Dream Cruise, Brittany Blue is now a paint option on this package, but only a fortunate few.

“Mustang has thrived for 60 years by taking risks and giving customers something a little bit different, a little bit more special than you’d get elsewhere,” Joe Bellino, Mustang brand manager, said. “By dropping a color like this, we’re giving customers a chance to stand out even among the rarefied ranks of Mustang 60th Anniversary owners.”

From August 16-19, interested buyers can register at Ford’s website for the opportunity to purchase one of these cars in this classic hue. Ford will contact the elite few selected to purchase this package in Brittany Blue on August 21 and those chosen few will have the option to place their orders with assistance from Ford’s VIP team. If you aren’t selected for Brittany Blue, you can still opt for the other paint colors, including Race Red, Wimbledon White, and Vapor Blue sans the VIP treatment.

Carrying a $65,245 price tag, the 60th Anniversary Brittany Blue is available with a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission. The limited edition model also includes the 401A package, Active-Valve Performance Exhaust, Brembo brakes, a limited-slip differential, 3.55 gear, a 12-speaker B&O sound system, and Space Gray upholstery.

These cars should hit the streets late in the year, but you can check out a Brittany Blue version at Ford’s display in Ferndale, Michigan, at the Woodward Dream Cruise this weekend.