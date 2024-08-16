You Have A Few Days To Score A Brittany Blue 60th Anniversary S650

steveturner
By Steve Turner August 16, 2024

During the huge Mustang 60 celebration in Charlotte in April, Ford revealed plans to offer 1,965 60th Anniversary 2025 Mustangs. However, the company had another surprise in mind to celebrate the original pony car’s milestone birthday. Revealed during the iconic Woodward Dream Cruise, Brittany Blue is now a paint option on this package, but only a fortunate few.

“Mustang has thrived for 60 years by taking risks and giving customers something a little bit different, a little bit more special than you’d get elsewhere,” Joe Bellino, Mustang brand manager, said. “By dropping a color like this, we’re giving customers a chance to stand out even among the rarefied ranks of Mustang 60th Anniversary owners.”

From August 16-19, potential buyers of the 2025 Mustang 60th Anniversary package can register on the Ford website for the opportunity to purchase these vehicles in heritage hue — Brittany Blue. Those chosen will be informed on August 21 by email. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

From August 16-19, interested buyers can register at Ford’s website for the opportunity to purchase one of these cars in this classic hue. Ford will contact the elite few selected to purchase this package in Brittany Blue on August 21 and those chosen few will have the option to place their orders with assistance from Ford’s VIP team. If you aren’t selected for Brittany Blue, you can still opt for the other paint colors, including Race Red, Wimbledon White, and Vapor Blue sans the VIP treatment.

Carrying a $65,245 price tag, the 60th Anniversary Brittany Blue is available with a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission. The limited edition model also includes the 401A package, Active-Valve Performance Exhaust, Brembo brakes, a limited-slip differential, 3.55 gear, a 12-speaker B&O sound system, and Space Gray upholstery.

Along with the limited paint option, Ford announced another upgrade for all S650 owners as the company continues to flex its over-the-air software updates for the seventh-generation stallion. The latest downloaded upgrade, which takes effect on August 17 at midnight, is an optional instrument cluster that mimics the style of the 1999-2001 SVT Mustang Cobra, which features white details during the day and blue details at night.

These cars should hit the streets late in the year, but you can check out a Brittany Blue version at Ford’s display in Ferndale, Michigan, at the Woodward Dream Cruise this weekend.

2025 Mustang 60th Anniversary Package Features

  • Exclusive 60th Anniversary fender and trunk lid badges
  • Dark Gravity Gray 20-inch wheels with bright machined details and Vermillion Red, retro-themed center caps
  • Iconic Silver or Vermillion Red side graphics
  • Mesh-style grille with silver nostril accents
  • Smoked Nite Pony headlights
  • Iconic Silver mirror caps on Race Red, Vapor Blue, and Brittany Blue
  • Body color mirror caps on Wimbledon White
  • Serialized 60th Anniversary instrument panel badge

