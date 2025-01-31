Can A Ported Gen 1 Coyote Head Outflow A Factory Voodoo Head?

HeadGames Motorworks, a company that specializes in cylinder head porting, recently performed tests comparing its modified Ford Gen 1 Coyote cylinder head from the 2015-2017 Mustang GT against the factory Voodoo head from the 2015-2020 Shelby GT350. The tests produced results that challenge common assumptions about the performance of each.

The Voodoo cylinder head is often considered a top-tier option because of its factory upgrades. “The Voodoo is going to win because its CNC from the factory, has a much larger valve, has a bigger bore, has a bigger port, and it’s readily available,” said Dave from HeadGames Motorworks.

HeadGames Motorworks modified the Gen 1 Coyote head with a specific porting process and uses aftermarket valves and bronze guides. Dave tested both heads for airflow. Results showed the HeadGames modified Gen 1 Coyote head performed better on the exhaust side at the lower lift. The two were comparable at higher lift.

As Dave stated, “Pretty much everywhere below .300 lift and right around .300 lift on the exhaust, the Gen one is pretty much dead, even with the Voodoo. How is that possible?” On the intake side, the Voodoo head had an advantage at low lift. The two heads were equal at midrange lift.

HeadGames Motorworks found their modified Gen 1 Coyote head to be a good alternative to the factory Voodoo. “The fat midrange is where the Gen 1 pretty much shines,” Dave noted, suggesting the smaller port and valve size of the Gen 1, combined with their modifications, could result in improved torque.

It is also suitable for engines with smaller bore sizes. The Gen 1 Coyote head offers an option for those seeking performance comparable to the Voodoo without the need for a larger bore. It also comes ready for aftermarket valves, unlike the Voodoo, which requires machine work.

HeadGames Motorworks plans to conduct tests using Gen 2 and Gen 3 Coyote heads. They also intend to modify a Voodoo head to test for further gains. “…We’re going to CNC-port the Voodoo that’s already CNC’d and we’re going to make it better,” Dave said regarding the shop’s future plans.