Carlisle Events Announces 2021 Event Schedule, And It’s Huge

By Randy Bolig October 30, 2020

What can we say about 2020, except, we’re glad it’s over? As much as we all would like to say it never happened, the fog of the year’s events is still gripping many. But 2021 will soon be here, and now is a great time to make plans for the upcoming show season. Carlisle Events is one of those must-see venues, and there is always something happening on the grounds.

It all starts January 15 through 17, but this year has a twist. Usually, Auto Mania fills the Agri-Plex building of the Allentown Fairgrounds. But, for 2021, this event will be held at the Carlisle Expo Center. Auto Mania will return to Allentown, PA, in 2022. Auto Mania is an automotive treasure hunt to locate everything you need to prepare for your winter projects! The 150-plus spaces showcase parts, services, new products, memorabilia items, tires, accessories, car care products, tools, vintage advertising, collectibles, and so much more.

Carlisle

Auto Mania is a great early-season event that can help you get those last items you need to complete your winter-upgrade tasks.

The following month is Winter AutoFest (February 19 through 21). This yearly gathering is in the perfect location for those wanting to escape the winter doldrums. It is held at the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus in Lakeland, Florida. You will enjoy not only the car show and flea market, but also an auction, and a car corral.

The fun at Carlisle’s home turf starts with Spring Carlisle, April 21 through 25. During this time, the Carlisle, PA, Fairgrounds come to life as throngs of car lovers converge to buy, sell, and trade all things automotive.  After all, some of the best deals are found at this “swap meet” event. Spring Carlisle also hosts a car corral and Carlisle Auctions will be presenting a two-day offering, (April 22-23) at the Carlisle Expo Center.

Carlisle

If you’re a fan of General Motors, June 25 and 26 are the dates to be at the fairgrounds.

Less than a month after the spring event is the Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals. This international showcase of cars and trucks from around the world runs May 14 through15. There will be drifting, autocross, and other automotive competitions that historically anchor this event. Friday evening of the event will feature extended hours with more show specific fun, including track time and competitions.

Throughout the summer, one can enjoy the Carlisle Ford Nationals, Carlisle GM Nationals, and the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals. The Ford weekend (presented by Meguiar’s) runs June 4 through 6, the freshly re-branded Carlisle GM Nationals are June 25 and 26, and the Chrysler Nationals span July 9, 10, and 11.

Each event has its own unique personality and highlights a diverse array of cars/trucks, guests, and more, especially as part of the National Parts Depot Showfield during the Ford and GM.  For Ford, guests can enjoy brands like Ford, Lincoln, Mercury, Merkur, Ford Tractors, and more, while GM hosts Chevrolet, Pontiac, Oldsmobile, Buick, etc.  Further, Chrysler weekend sees decades of classics front and center like the Dart, Road Runner, Charger, Challenger, ‘Cuda, GTX, Duster, and more, with some of the best new rides positioned all around.  Guests, competitions, and anniversary displays are also a big part of all three events.

Carlisle

Carlisle is all-things Mopar from July 9 through 11.

Positioned between Ford and Chrysler weekend and running in conjunction with the GM Nationals, Carlisle Auctions offers its third event of the year, the Summer Sale.  This one day classic and collector car auction takes place at the Carlisle Expo Center on June 26.

Truck lovers rejoice when the Carlisle Truck Nationals (presented by A&A Auto Stores) comes to town on August 6 through 8. Kids and adults alike can enjoy in real life the trucks they play with as toys and it doesn’t matter if it’s a fire truck, big rig, cool custom van, SUV, light-duty truck, etc., if it’s part of the truck family, it’s on display at Carlisle.

The last car-specific show is Corvettes at Carlisle (presented by Top Flight Automotive). The 2021 event runs August 26, 27, and 28 and aims to spotlight every generation of the Corvette. Planned to return in 2021, will be the Corvette Engineers from Team Chevrolet. Enthusiasts can partake in the seminars from Paul Koerner, a 50-year display of 1971 Corvettes, Chip’s Choice with a salute to law enforcement theme, on-site installations, parts shopping within the automotive flea market, midway, and more. Also planning a return to the 2021 docket is the downtown Corvette parade and street party and NEW, a “thin blue line” flag, showing support for those who keep us safe and put their lives on the line daily.

The 2021-year wraps-up with a pair of auctions and Fall Carlisle. This huge event spans five days, September 29 through October 3, and includes a large-scale vending field, car corral, and an unrivaled manufacture’s midway.

Fall Carlisle (like Lakeland and Spring) also hosts a two-day collector car auction. The fall auction at the Carlisle Expo Center (just blocks from the Carlisle Fairgrounds), takes place September 30 through October 1. Lots that cross the block range from the early 1900’s-era production to modern rides that will no doubt be future classics. A best-of-show classic or show-worthy daily driver can be had, starting in the four-figure price range and up, and auctions historically include a theme specific to a brand or style, like an all-Ford hour or all-truck hour.

Carlisle

If your automotive tastes bring you to the blue oval camp, June 4 through 6 are when you want to attend.

The final auction of the season takes the Carlisle Auctions team back to Florida, this time, Sarasota. Sunset-Carlisle takes place on November 12 and 13 at the Sunset Automotive Group facility on Sawyer Loop Rd. (close to I-75).  Though a slightly smaller version of the auction events in Lakeland and Carlisle, hundreds of “Florida cars” cross the block, including sports cars, exotics, well-kept muscle, and more.

Carlisle

Carlisle auctions are a great way to get your next dream car!

Involvement in all auctions yields the ability to buy, sell, or simply watch as a spectator.  Bidding is offered in person, online, or over the phone, making the process simple and convenient.  Auction consignments are also taken under Carlisle Auctions’ FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee, meaning any consignment 25 years or older that doesn’t sell will see applicable fees refunded.  Finally, consigning early means more time for the Carlisle Auctions team to expertly market and promote to a hungry audience of car enthusiasts.  Full auction details are available at www.CarlisleAuctions.com or by calling (717) 960-6400.

As the car shows go, many display themes and guests that will support them will be announced in the coming weeks and months through www.CarlisleEvents.com or on the show’s respective social media pages.  Those interested in becoming a vendor or learning more can call (717) 243-7855.

Article Sources

Carlisle Events
https://carlisleevents.com
(717) 243-7855

More Sources

Meguiar's
https://meguiars.com/#/
(800) 347-5700
National Parts Depot
https://www.npdlink.com
(800) 874-7595

About the author

Randy Bolig

Randy Bolig has been working on cars and has been involved in the hobby ever since he bought his first car when he was only 14 years old. His passion for performance got him noticed by many locals, and he began helping them modify their vehicles.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

Carlisle Auctions Offers Options Of Fun During Fall Carlisle 2020

Event Preview: Rescheduled Carlisle Ford Nationals Are Finally Here

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading