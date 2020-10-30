Carlisle Events Announces 2021 Event Schedule, And It’s Huge

What can we say about 2020, except, we’re glad it’s over? As much as we all would like to say it never happened, the fog of the year’s events is still gripping many. But 2021 will soon be here, and now is a great time to make plans for the upcoming show season. Carlisle Events is one of those must-see venues, and there is always something happening on the grounds.

It all starts January 15 through 17, but this year has a twist. Usually, Auto Mania fills the Agri-Plex building of the Allentown Fairgrounds. But, for 2021, this event will be held at the Carlisle Expo Center. Auto Mania will return to Allentown, PA, in 2022. Auto Mania is an automotive treasure hunt to locate everything you need to prepare for your winter projects! The 150-plus spaces showcase parts, services, new products, memorabilia items, tires, accessories, car care products, tools, vintage advertising, collectibles, and so much more.

The following month is Winter AutoFest (February 19 through 21). This yearly gathering is in the perfect location for those wanting to escape the winter doldrums. It is held at the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus in Lakeland, Florida. You will enjoy not only the car show and flea market, but also an auction, and a car corral.

The fun at Carlisle’s home turf starts with Spring Carlisle, April 21 through 25. During this time, the Carlisle, PA, Fairgrounds come to life as throngs of car lovers converge to buy, sell, and trade all things automotive. After all, some of the best deals are found at this “swap meet” event. Spring Carlisle also hosts a car corral and Carlisle Auctions will be presenting a two-day offering, (April 22-23) at the Carlisle Expo Center.

Less than a month after the spring event is the Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals. This international showcase of cars and trucks from around the world runs May 14 through15. There will be drifting, autocross, and other automotive competitions that historically anchor this event. Friday evening of the event will feature extended hours with more show specific fun, including track time and competitions.

Throughout the summer, one can enjoy the Carlisle Ford Nationals, Carlisle GM Nationals, and the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals. The Ford weekend (presented by Meguiar’s) runs June 4 through 6, the freshly re-branded Carlisle GM Nationals are June 25 and 26, and the Chrysler Nationals span July 9, 10, and 11.

Each event has its own unique personality and highlights a diverse array of cars/trucks, guests, and more, especially as part of the National Parts Depot Showfield during the Ford and GM. For Ford, guests can enjoy brands like Ford, Lincoln, Mercury, Merkur, Ford Tractors, and more, while GM hosts Chevrolet, Pontiac, Oldsmobile, Buick, etc. Further, Chrysler weekend sees decades of classics front and center like the Dart, Road Runner, Charger, Challenger, ‘Cuda, GTX, Duster, and more, with some of the best new rides positioned all around. Guests, competitions, and anniversary displays are also a big part of all three events.

Positioned between Ford and Chrysler weekend and running in conjunction with the GM Nationals, Carlisle Auctions offers its third event of the year, the Summer Sale. This one day classic and collector car auction takes place at the Carlisle Expo Center on June 26.

Truck lovers rejoice when the Carlisle Truck Nationals (presented by A&A Auto Stores) comes to town on August 6 through 8. Kids and adults alike can enjoy in real life the trucks they play with as toys and it doesn’t matter if it’s a fire truck, big rig, cool custom van, SUV, light-duty truck, etc., if it’s part of the truck family, it’s on display at Carlisle.

The last car-specific show is Corvettes at Carlisle (presented by Top Flight Automotive). The 2021 event runs August 26, 27, and 28 and aims to spotlight every generation of the Corvette. Planned to return in 2021, will be the Corvette Engineers from Team Chevrolet. Enthusiasts can partake in the seminars from Paul Koerner, a 50-year display of 1971 Corvettes, Chip’s Choice with a salute to law enforcement theme, on-site installations, parts shopping within the automotive flea market, midway, and more. Also planning a return to the 2021 docket is the downtown Corvette parade and street party and NEW, a “thin blue line” flag, showing support for those who keep us safe and put their lives on the line daily.

The 2021-year wraps-up with a pair of auctions and Fall Carlisle. This huge event spans five days, September 29 through October 3, and includes a large-scale vending field, car corral, and an unrivaled manufacture’s midway.

Fall Carlisle (like Lakeland and Spring) also hosts a two-day collector car auction. The fall auction at the Carlisle Expo Center (just blocks from the Carlisle Fairgrounds), takes place September 30 through October 1. Lots that cross the block range from the early 1900’s-era production to modern rides that will no doubt be future classics. A best-of-show classic or show-worthy daily driver can be had, starting in the four-figure price range and up, and auctions historically include a theme specific to a brand or style, like an all-Ford hour or all-truck hour.

The final auction of the season takes the Carlisle Auctions team back to Florida, this time, Sarasota. Sunset-Carlisle takes place on November 12 and 13 at the Sunset Automotive Group facility on Sawyer Loop Rd. (close to I-75). Though a slightly smaller version of the auction events in Lakeland and Carlisle, hundreds of “Florida cars” cross the block, including sports cars, exotics, well-kept muscle, and more.

Involvement in all auctions yields the ability to buy, sell, or simply watch as a spectator. Bidding is offered in person, online, or over the phone, making the process simple and convenient. Auction consignments are also taken under Carlisle Auctions’ FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee, meaning any consignment 25 years or older that doesn’t sell will see applicable fees refunded. Finally, consigning early means more time for the Carlisle Auctions team to expertly market and promote to a hungry audience of car enthusiasts. Full auction details are available at www.CarlisleAuctions.com or by calling (717) 960-6400.

As the car shows go, many display themes and guests that will support them will be announced in the coming weeks and months through www.CarlisleEvents.com or on the show’s respective social media pages. Those interested in becoming a vendor or learning more can call (717) 243-7855.