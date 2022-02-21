Carlisle Events Kicks Off The 2022 Show Season With Spring Gathering

An annual pilgrimage for many, the Spring Carlisle Swap meet (April 20-24) will once again host a treasure-trove of car-themed items. Whether you are looking for parts, merchandise, collectibles, signage, collector cars, or anything automotive-related, you’ll likely find it at the Carlisle swap meet and collector car show.

In addition to the swap meet area, there will be a Manufactures Midway that will have many of the top parts suppliers in the automotive industry. Check out the show and save on shipping!

On Friday, April 22, Carlisle Events co-owner Bill Miller comes to the auction stage for his second bi-annual Bill Miller Auction. Starting mid-morning, Bill will sell off some items from his personal collection. This sale includes automobilia, collectibles, autographed items, and some pieces of Carlisle Events history. The Bill Miller Auction is free for all on-site guests to attend/participate, and all items are sold to the highest bidder with no fees attached. Bill will also have at least one vehicle from his personal collection consigned to Carlisle Auctions’ offering, which runs in conjunction with Spring Carlisle itself.

Speaking of Carlisle Auctions, the crew from American’s Automotive Hometown auction house will move 400-plus classic and collector cars across the block on April 21 and 22 at the neighboring Carlisle Expo Center.

Those looking to sell merchandise or a car within the car corral, attend as a buyer, or simply purchase an admission ticket to be on grounds and walk about should call (717) 243-7855 or visit CarlisleEvents.com.

Admission tickets are discounted online in advance of the event and kids 12 and under are free. Auction enthusiasts looking to buy or sell as part of the two-day event should call (717) 960-6400 or visit CarlisleAuctions.com. The auction starts at 12:00 p.m. each day, while the gates open for Spring Carlisle at 7:00 a.m. daily.