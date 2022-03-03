Chelsea DeNofa Drifts His Fresh Mustang RTR Next To Joey Logano

By Steve Turner March 03, 2022

This year marks a huge shift in the Formula Drift landscape as Vaughn Gittin Jr. slides into the role of team owner and Chelsea DeNofa takes over the role of lead driver with his partner and new team driver, Adam LZ. To commemorate the big changes, DeNofa debuted a new Mustang RTR livery in advance of the 2022 Formula Drift season.

We wanted to embrace the Pennzoil iconic motorsports design and keep the vibe of my previous RTR Mustangs… — Chelsea DeNofa, RTR Motorsports

“I am not really a yellow guy on my race cars, because obviously I have been purple, black and gold for a while, but we worked with the design guys at RTR and came up with this livery and I am really pumped on it,” DeNofa said.

Denofa

As part of the reveal of his Mustang RTR’s new livery, Chelsea DeNofa drifted alongside fellow Pennzoil driver Joey Logano’s Next Gen NASCAR Mustang. (Photo Credit: RTR Vehicles)

Not only does his competition car sport a new sponsor and graphics, but the team has worked up a few hardware tweaks for competition this season.

“…We wanted to embrace the Pennzoil iconic motorsports design and keep the vibe of my previous RTR Mustangs. Some other notable changes to the FD car are the front suspension geometry, NOS hardware, and it will be rolling on RTR wheels this year. I’m off to go test this thing out!” DeNofa enthused.

As part of the promotional rollout, DeNofa participated in the video above that includes side-by-side footage of his Mustang RTR drifting next to Logano’s Next Gen NASCAR Mustang, and it seems like the two not only share a sponsor, but a love for slaying tires.

DeNofa’s new livery brings the new flash of Pennzoil yellow in front along with his classic BC styling cues out back.

“Such a blast filming this promo content with you!” Logano said. “Let’s do it again!!!”

You won’t see much of that tire-smoking action in NASCAR, but if you want to see DeNofa do his thing, the Formula Drift season kicks off in Long Beach, California, on April 1st.

