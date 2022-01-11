Chevrolet Camaro Sales Plummet To All Time Low

With 2021 behind us, we’re off and running in 2022, thankfully! With that said, we can now look back and see what went right last year along with what didn’t. And while we want to be optimistic with Camaro sales, 2021 was not kind to Chevrolet’s pony car. In fact, according to carfigures.com, the American-made sports car had its worst year to date ever.

There’s no doubt that 2020 was a lousy year as only 29,775 Camaros were sold in the US. And while we all had hopes of better sales in 2021, with the pandemic affecting so many, semiconductor chip shortage, and failing workforce, things didn’t improve for the modern muscle car. Last year only 21,893 units were sold in the US, the lowest in Camaro history.

While you might think that the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger would also be down in sales from 2020-21, these numbers were in stark contrast to the Camaro’s. In 2020 Ford sold 61,090 Mustangs in the US. In 2021 the company moved 52,414. Dodge pushed 52,955 Challengers out in 2020 and then added to that number in 2021 by selling 54,314. This is certainly not a good look for GM as the Camaro continues to lose its appeal to buyers across the US.

So what’s next for the Camaro? Unfortunately, your guess is as good as ours. And we’ve heard all of the rumors of GM pulling the plug, making an electric debut, and becoming a crossover utility vehicle (CUV). And in our opinion, none of these are good options. So all we can do now is wait and see what the manufacturer decides to do with one of our favorite sports cars.