We’ve all been there. Our first foray into picking out a camshaft so our cars will leap tall buildings and exceed the ability of paint to adhere to our fenders. The process went something like this, we’d dutifully turn to the section in the catalog (I MAY be showing my age here) where the cams for our engine were listed. We would then proceed directly to the bottom of the page where the big cams reside and only consider those with the term “racy” or better yet, “choppy” somewhere in the description. Sounded great. More often than not, ran like stink, and not the good kind.

The cam gurus at Howard’s Cams know us all too well. They also know that even if you’re not shopping with your machismo, choosing the perfect cam can still be a daunting task. Do we really have the time to decipher what the LSA, duration, and lift at a variety of decimal points ultimately mean when the light goes green? How do you compare two different camshafts when the manufacturers use advertised numbers which are seasoned with a helping of marketing dust? Let’s face it, the road to choosing the right cam is about as bumpy as those cams themselves.

That’s why the folks at Howard’s Cams have created their Howard’s Cam Recommendation form, so all those bits of information that really matter can cut through all the marketing and the true physics of what will become the brain of your engine becomes the deciding factor. To get there, the folks at Howard’s will require some information. And, it can’t be stressed enough, just as it says on the top of the form, “don’t guess or “exaggerate” figures. Your cam will only be as good as the information you supply!” The modern-day equivalent of heading to the bottom of the page, if you will.

So, you’re filling out this form, and while it might seem some of the questions are quite detailed for someone shopping for cruise-night superstar idle, the folks at Howard’s can actually use this information to ensure you get a cam that OPERATES properly for your application. As mentioned, your cam is the brain of the engine, but it still has to work in sync with each of the components.

When you think about an engine as a self-propelled air pump, it becomes easier to understand how many of the questions, such as your intake and exhaust types can become deciding factors. While you may not know all the information being asked of you, just as the website says, don’t guess. Tell them what you know and they can proceed from there, asking you further questions if necessary. And, one other thing expressly mentioned is don’t exaggerate! That would be like telling your doctor the wrong area when he asks, “Where’s it hurt?” It doesn’t help.

If you really want a cam that is going to give you the best performance for your configuration, give the Howard’s Cams Recommendation form a try. It’s designed to get you the cam that perfectly fits your needs. And, it considers the entire product line of Howard’s cams, so you will be presented with the cam(s) that are perfectly suited to your application, not just those residing on the bottom of those dog-eared pages of a catalog.