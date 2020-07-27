In today’s ever-changing world, it’s nice to know that some things can still be counted on. Such is the case with Classic Instruments’ NSRA Customer Appreciation Open House, which will be going full-swing this weekend on August 1, 2020. While Classic Instruments has been in the business of building top-quality gauges for over 40 years, this year marks the 20th time holding their annual NSRA Customer Appreciation Day and Open House. As its 20th year in conjunction with the National Street Rod Association, the anniversary event may be slightly different than previous offerings; some of which are mandated, while others make use of the opportunities for fun located around the area of Classic Instruments’ manufacturing facilities in Boyne City, Michigan.

We spoke with Classic Instruments owner, John McLeod, about what attendees should expect at the event and how this year might differ from previously-held customer appreciation days. Overall, many of the same things that have made Classic Instruments’ NSRA Customer Appreciation Day such a success are also scheduled for this year’s event. Attendees can still win many of the great prizes that have been donated by various manufacturers within the rodding community. “As in years past, we will have big door-prizes to raffle-off during the event,” John said. “Many, many companies in the industry have sent items to be raffled, such as a Vintage Air system. Detroit Speed also sent a big box of stuff!” John offers his sincere thanks to the entire industry for their participation and support to make this event special!

There will also be awards presented for those participating in the car show. Classic instruments will have several awards including the Jack McLeod memorial award, created to honor John’s father, and Modern Rodding and Classic Trucks magazines will also be presenting awards to lucky attendees. If you’re REALLY lucky, you may find yourself with the winning hand in the all-new “Fund-Police Poker Run” being held in conjunction with the open house. Since social-distancing has become the norm, the Fund-Police Poker Run is a great way to continue enjoying driving your car and enjoying some of the local scenery while also helping with a great cause. In previous years, Classic Instruments has supported various police agencies by supplying new body cams for police, pedal bikes for officers, various forms of safety equipment, and providing for the training of officers. There is a $25 entry fee for the poker run, which allows for the appropriate distancing while also continuing support for a great cause.

The poker run will begin at 10:00 am at Classic Instruments and participants can plan on approximately a two-hour (82.5 miles) trip to complete, not including various sight-seeing excursions. There are five stops scheduled for the poker run. Each one gives participants the opportunity to take in some of the great sights, sounds, and flavors that make the Boyne City area such a great place to visit. While taking in some of the best eating in the Midwest, attendees can also enjoy a round of golf at the high-end facilities in Bay Harbor. No stranger to car shows, this little town has opened their arms to poker run attendees, who will have ample time to peruse the shops and streets as they head to Knot Just a Bar by the boat launch to receive one of their cards during the poker run.

The winner of the Fund-Police Poker Run will receive a Bowler Performance Transmissions Tru-Street 700r4 transmission and a six-gauge set of Classic Instruments. This adds up to over $3,500 in awards to the highest hand. In the case of a tie, the highest card in-hand will determine the winner.

John emphasized that if enthusiasts just want to attend the car show and not take a chance on the 50/50 drawing or poker run, they are welcome to attend the car show, which is free and will be held at the Classic Instruments facilities. While Classic Instruments cannot give tours for obvious reasons, they have taken the appropriate steps to keep everyone safe and are strongly recommending everyone attending practice social-distancing and wear masks.

With everything going on recently, we’ve all been looking for a way to get back to enjoying our cars, and the Classic Instruments Fund Police Poker Run and NSRA Customer Appreciation Day is a great way to do just that. You can contact Classic Instruments at (800) 575-0461 or email if you have any questions about the event.