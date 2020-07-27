Classic Instruments’ 20th NSRA Customer Appreciation Open House

By Andy Bolig July 27, 2020

In today’s ever-changing world, it’s nice to know that some things can still be counted on. Such is the case with Classic Instruments’ NSRA Customer Appreciation Open House, which will be going full-swing this weekend on August 1, 2020. While Classic Instruments has been in the business of building top-quality gauges for over 40 years, this year marks the 20th time holding their annual NSRA Customer Appreciation Day and Open House. As its 20th year in conjunction with the National Street Rod Association, the anniversary event may be slightly different than previous offerings; some of which are mandated, while others make use of the opportunities for fun located around the area of Classic Instruments’ manufacturing facilities in Boyne City, Michigan.

We spoke with Classic Instruments owner, John McLeod, about what attendees should expect at the event and how this year might differ from previously-held customer appreciation days. Overall, many of the same things that have made Classic Instruments’ NSRA Customer Appreciation Day such a success are also scheduled for this year’s event. Attendees can still win many of the great prizes that have been donated by various manufacturers within the rodding community. “As in years past, we will have big door-prizes to raffle-off during the event,” John said. “Many, many companies in the industry have sent items to be raffled, such as a Vintage Air system. Detroit Speed also sent a big box of stuff!” John offers his sincere thanks to the entire industry for their participation and support to make this event special!

You NEVER know what you'll find at the Classic Instruments NSRA Customer Appreciation Day and Open House!

There will also be awards presented for those participating in the car show. Classic instruments will have several awards including the Jack McLeod memorial award, created to honor John’s father, and Modern Rodding and Classic Trucks magazines will also be presenting awards to lucky attendees. If you’re REALLY lucky, you may find yourself with the winning hand in the all-new “Fund-Police Poker Run” being held in conjunction with the open house. Since social-distancing has become the norm, the Fund-Police Poker Run is a great way to continue enjoying driving your car and enjoying some of the local scenery while also helping with a great cause. In previous years, Classic Instruments has supported various police agencies by supplying new body cams for police, pedal bikes for officers, various forms of safety equipment, and providing for the training of officers. There is a $25 entry fee for the poker run, which allows for the appropriate distancing while also continuing support for a great cause.

Numerous awards and prizes will be awarded during the event with the grand prize going to the attendee with the best hand in the Bowler Performance Transmissions-sponsored Fund-Police Poker Run! A local band, "Full Circle" will be performing '50s and '60s-based music for those in attendance.

The poker run will begin at 10:00 am at Classic Instruments and participants can plan on approximately a two-hour (82.5 miles) trip to complete, not including various sight-seeing excursions. There are five stops scheduled for the poker run. Each one gives participants the opportunity to take in some of the great sights, sounds, and flavors that make the Boyne City area such a great place to visit. While taking in some of the best eating in the Midwest, attendees can also enjoy a round of golf at the high-end facilities in Bay Harbor. No stranger to car shows, this little town has opened their arms to poker run attendees, who will have ample time to peruse the shops and streets as they head to Knot Just a Bar by the boat launch to receive one of their cards during the poker run.

The Fund-Police Poker Run hopes to raise money to help the Boyne City Police Department for needed equipment and training.

The winner of the Fund-Police Poker Run will receive a Bowler Performance Transmissions Tru-Street 700r4 transmission and a six-gauge set of Classic Instruments. This adds up to over $3,500 in awards to the highest hand. In the case of a tie, the highest card in-hand will determine the winner.

Those who wish to participate in the car show only can do so, free of charge. Just bring their car out and plan to have a great time.

John emphasized that if enthusiasts just want to attend the car show and not take a chance on the 50/50 drawing or poker run, they are welcome to attend the car show, which is free and will be held at the Classic Instruments facilities. While Classic Instruments cannot give tours for obvious reasons, they have taken the appropriate steps to keep everyone safe and are strongly recommending everyone attending practice social-distancing and wear masks.

With everything going on recently, we’ve all been looking for a way to get back to enjoying our cars, and the Classic Instruments Fund Police Poker Run and NSRA Customer Appreciation Day is a great way to do just that. You can contact Classic Instruments at (800) 575-0461 or email if you have any questions about the event.

Article Sources

Classic Instruments
https://www.classicinstruments.com/
(800) 575-0461

More Sources

National Street Rod Association
https://www.nsra-usa.com
(901) 452-4030

About the author

Andy Bolig

Andy has been intrigued by mechanical things all of his life and enjoys tinkering with cars of all makes and ages. Finding value in style points, he can appreciate cars of all power and performance levels. Andy is an avid railfan and gets his “high” by flying radio-controlled model airplanes when time permits. He keeps his feet firmly grounded by working on his two street rods and his supercharged C4 Corvette. Whether planes, trains, motorcycles, or automobiles, Andy has immersed himself in a world driven by internal combustion.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

Classic Instruments Employees Support Their Community When It Needs Them Most

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading