Could the Mustang be Receiving a 6.8L V8 Engine?

By Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff October 31, 2020

Big news quietly hit the Ford community recently as rumors hit the mill about the potential for a 6.8L engine for the Mustang and F-150. According to the Windsor Star, Ford and Unifor reached an agreement on Tuesday, September 22nd at 5:00 a.m. for a three-year partnership of new product for its two Windsor engine plants and Oakville Assembly Plant. Unifor is Canada’s largest oil, gas and chemical sector union. It’s said that this contract will result in nearly $2 billion in new Ford Canada investments. About $1.8 billion of the sum will go toward retooling the Oakville Production Complex’s operations to produce five new electric vehicles in 2025.

Additionally, Unifor national president Jerry Dias let it slip that Ford has something up its sleeve for the upcoming Mustang and F-150. According to the Windsor Star, “Dias said Ford’s Windsor engine plants will begin producing a new 6.8-litre engine in 2022 for the F-150 pickup truck and the Ford Mustang.”

Speculation began circulating that perhaps a typo had been made, but that was quickly put to rest — or was it? A video of a Ford TA news conference proves that a 6.8L engine is in fact in the works, but the vehicle it’s intended for was not mentioned.

According to Ford, there are currently two Ford engine plants in Windsor, Ontario: The Windsor Engine Plant and the Essex Engine Plant. They are the only two engine plants in Canada. Currently, the plants are producing Ford’s 7.3-liter V8 and 5.0-liter Coyote and engines respectively.

The Essex Engine Plant was built in 1981 to build Ford’s Essex V6 engine, while the Windsor Engine Plant was built in 1923, and was eventually the namesake for the infamous Windsor V8 engine. Each factory has a storied history during which both were closed and then eventually reopened, so Dias sees this as a huge victory for the plants, securing the future and continued partnership between Ford and Canada.

What do you think? Are you excited to see what could come of a 6.8-liter Mustang? Do you think it will only be created for a limited run or is this the way of the Ford performance future? Let us know in the comments below!

About the author

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff got her start in automotive media while attending Rutgers. She worked for Roush Performance for a while, before eventually landing here at Power Automedia. Her Coyote-swapped 1992 Fox-body drag car is her prized possession.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

Mike Trenkle’s Wide-Body Mustang: A Fox-Body Pushed To Extremes

Dyno Test: ReKreating the Famed Ford 289 K-code V8 – Part II

