Coyote-Swapped Ford Woody Is A Supercharged Surfin’ Safari

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong April 09, 2025

Due to their age and rarity, vintage cars don’t often get the chance to be thoroughly modernized. But this didn’t stop Schwartz Performance from transforming a 1948 Ford Woody wagon into a high-performance machine, blending classic style with modern components and serious power.

The build’s foundation is a Schwartz Performance bolt-in G-Machine Chassis, which replaces the original frame. This upgrade provides a huge improvement in handling and ride quality.

The chassis incorporates Ridetech single-adjustable coilover shocks, a power steering rack, and splined front and rear sway bars. Stopping power comes from Baer 14-inch, six-piston brakes on all four corners, making sure that the Woody can handle its newfound performance capabilities.

Under the hood, a Ford Performance Gen 3 Coyote 5.0-liter crate engine, complete with a supercharger kit, supplanted the factory engine. This modern engine offers a substantial increase in horsepower and torque compared to the original Flathead V8. The exhaust system is custom-built from stainless steel and features MagnaFlow mufflers.

The drivetrain continues the modern performance theme. A Tremec T-56 six-speed manual transmission sends power to a Moser full-floating 9-inch rearend housing with 31-spline axles. The Currie 9-inch heavy-duty iron third member features a Detroit TrueTrac differential and a 4.10 gear ratio, providing strength and optimal acceleration.

And for the wheels, the newly modified Ford Woody rolls on Nitto tires, with 255/35R19 tires in the front and 275/40R18 tires in the rear. A staggered setup that can provide a wider contact patch at the rear for improved traction.

The interior did not get many modifications as they wanted to keep the Ford Woody its classic look on the inside. But there’s one notable feature worth mentioning: the Flaming River tilt steering column.

Schwartz Performance aimed to give this 1948 Ford Woody modern-day performance but with a classic look. By combining a meticulously engineered chassis, a powerful modern drivetrain, and carefully selected components, the shop successfully transformed this classic wagon into a high-performance machine capable of comfortable cruising and spirited driving, all while retaining its iconic Woody styling.

