Does Your Mustang Need Fixed Or Adjustable Caster/Camber Plates?

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner April 12, 2022

Suspension parts that allow the end-user to make adjustments are a great performance modification, but are they always necessary? Two adjustments you can make on the front end of a vehicle are caster and camber, and in this video, Dave Zimmerman from Team Z Motorsports covers the topic of whether or not you need adjustable caster/camber plates for a 1979-2004 Mustang.

Caster is an angle measurement that refers to the position of a strut. If the strut is angled forward that’s referred to as a negative caster angle, when the strut is angled towards the rear of the vehicle that’s a positive caster angle. When you have positive caster dialed into your front suspension, it requires less effort to go fast in a straight line, and the vehicle will naturally be more stable at high speeds.

Based on that information you’d think that a caster and camber plate with all the adjustments in the world would be what you want, and you’d be partially right. If your Mustang already has adjustable front A-arms, the fixed caster and camber plates would be your best choice. These plates may not offer any adjustments, but the heim joints in the A-arms do, so you’ll have up to 8-degrees of adjustability from the A-arms if you need it.

The fully adjustable caster/camber plates are better suited for vehicles that see more street miles. These adjustable plates will allow you to make changes to the caster and camber for different tire sizes, plus they’ll let you dial in how well the car will handle on the street.

If you need a set of caster and camber plates make sure you check out the Team Z website right here.

Article Sources

Team Z Motorsports
https://www.teamzmotorsports.net
(734) 946-7223
brianwagner

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. When Brian is not writing, you can find him at the track as a crew chief, doing freelance photography, or beating on his nitrous-fed 2000 Trans Am.
Read My Articles

