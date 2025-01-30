Mustang Week Texas Merch Preorders Are Open – Don’t Miss Out!

Mustang Week Texas is approaching fast, and fans won’t want to miss out on the chance to grab the official event T-shirts before they’re gone. They just opened up the preorders, offering an exclusive first look at this year’s designs and the opportunity to secure a piece of Mustang Week history as this is the first Texas event!

These limited-edition shirts are a must-have, whether you are attending with a Mustang or simply enjoying the event as a spectator. The Official Event shirt is a poly-cotton blend Gildan shirt that comes in black and dark heather gray, available in sizes S to 5XL. Whether you’re hitting the track or showing off your Mustang pride, this limited-run design is the perfect way to commemorate the event.

There are several other T-Shirts available including a “Generations,” “Foxbody Legends,” and “Legacy” Graphic.

Preordering merch comes with major perks, including ensuring the preferred size and style before they sell out. Plus, those who preorder will get an early preview of the brand-new graphics before anyone else does. Mustang Week offers convenient pickup options, making it easy to claim the gear — whether you want it shipped directly to you or if you want to pick it up at an official Mustang Week Texas 2025 event, such as Track Attack Day at MSR Houston, the All-Ford Drag Day at HMP, or the main festivities at Moody Gardens from April 24-27.

Time is limited — preorders close on April 15th! After that, availability will be first come, first served at the event, and Mustang fans know how quickly these items disappear. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this unforgettable event. Secure official Mustang Week Texas merchandise now, wear that Mustang pride with style and take home a lasting memory of an incredible weekend.

Preorder Your Mustang Week Texas Merch Now!