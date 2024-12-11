Mustang Week Texas presented by LMR; the highly anticipated celebration of Ford’s iconic pony car, has secured a multi-year partnership with world-renowned professional drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. and RTR Vehicles. Known for their cutting-edge performance vehicles and electrifying motorsport prowess, Gittin, along with other RTR Vehicles’ drivers will show up and show out at the inaugural Mustang Week Texas, set for April 24–27, 2025, in Galveston and the greater Houston area. The agreement will see RTR’s involvement extend through 2027, marking a major step in transforming Mustang Week Texas into the premier global Mustang event.

The partnership promises an action-packed lineup of experiences for Mustang enthusiasts, blending RTR’s signature style and energy with the community-driven spirit of Mustang Week. Attendees can expect drift exhibitions, on-track ride-alongs, pro driver meet-and-greets, and exclusive RTR vehicle showcases, all designed to immerse fans in the RTR lifestyle.

“Mustang Week is an iconic event that Mustang owners absolutely love! RTR Vehicles and I can’t wait to bring our energy and fun to this incredible new event,” said Vaughn Gittin Jr., founder of RTR and one of the most recognizable figures in the Mustang world. “We’re looking forward to hanging out with the Mustang community in Texas, hitting the track, slaying some tires, and creating some epic moments for fans. It’s going to be an unforgettable weekend that you won’t want to miss.”

A Weekend of High-Octane Experiences

RTR’s schedule for Mustang Week: Texas offers a full spectrum of motorsport entertainment, kicking off with Track Day at MSR Houston on Thursday, where fans will witness drift and race-spec vehicle demos and have the chance to experience the thrill of on-track ride-alongs. Friday’s Drag Day at Houston Motorsports Park will feature drag passes, drift exhibitions, and interactive opportunities for fans to get up close with RTR’s iconic lineup.

The festivities continue over the weekend at Moody Gardens in Galveston. RTR will host vehicle displays, live demonstrations, and exclusive merchandise opportunities, culminating in Mustang Week MAYHEM!—a signature event blending drifting, burnouts, monster trucks, and a fireworks finale to close out the night in high-energy style. The excitement wraps up with Send It Sunday, offering another round of RTR drift exhibitions and ride-alongs for fans hungry for more adrenaline.

“Vaughn Gittin is literally MUSTANG in all caps. And he is just an incredible member of the Ford community,” said James Lawrence of Mustang Week. “What we’ve cooked up with Vaughn and RTR literally gives me goosebumps. What a great partner these guys are going to be. And nobody loves Mustangs like Texas – so this is going to really be insane.”

Building the Future of Mustang Week: Texas

The collaboration between RTR Vehicles and Mustang Week: Texas is more than just an event partnership—it’s a shared vision to elevate Mustang Week into a global phenomenon. As Vaughn Gittin Jr. and RTR Vehicles bring their renowned passion for innovation and motorsport to the Texas stage, fans can look forward to a new chapter in the Mustang legacy, filled with unforgettable moments and unmatched experiences.

From drift demos to trackside interactions, this partnership ensures that Mustang Week: Texas will become a can’t-miss destination for Mustang enthusiasts across the globe. Mark your calendars for April 24–27, 2025, and get ready to experience the RTR lifestyle, Texas style.