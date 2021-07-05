It’s one of the largest all-Ford motorsports events of the year, and thanks to Whipple Superchargers as the title sponsor, the NMRA World Finals and Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival will surely break records on the track and at the gate.

“This year’s event is shaping up to be the biggest event in NMRA’s 22-year history as participants and spectators began buying advance tickets the day we opened sales! We’ve never seen this kind of response this early for an event,” states Rollie Miller, General Manager and National Event Director of the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals.

The NMRA World Finals and Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival are scheduled for September 30th through October 3, 2021, at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Beech Bend Raceway is conveniently situated to have fun for all enthusiasts. The NMRA event will be full of class racing such as QA1 True Street, Mickey Thompson Street Car Challenge Presented by Whipple Superchargers, TREMEC Stick Shift Shootout, and Bracket Showdown Finale. Racers can also enjoy quarter-mile categories to include everyone from beginners to heads-up and index eliminator classes.

Other areas of Beech Bend Raceway such as the oval track will be filled with tire smoke and smiles thanks to the Vaughn Gittin Jr. Fun-Haver Pro Drift Exhibition, Pro-Am Drifting, Autocross competition, and the world-renown Bigfoot 4×4, which will be compacting cars, a task it does so well. For those who would rather show than go, the NMRA World Finals and Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival is also the place for the best UPR Products Car Show of the season. There will also be one of the largest Manufacturer Midways featuring many of the biggest automotive aftermarket brands selling retail and as always, a huge swap meet area for those seeking “slightly used” components for their builds.

If you would like to know more about the Whipple Superchargers NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival, or to purchase advance tickets to the event, visit www.NMRAdigital.com/KY and for information about Whipple Superchargers, visit www.WhippleSuperchargers.com.