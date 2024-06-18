You Can

You Can’t Keep Cobras Down: Team Shelby Brings the Smoke

scottparker
By Scott Parker June 18, 2024

At long last, on June 14th and 15th, 2024 the Team Shelby Carolinas “Bringing All the Smoke” event finally happened. Two cancellations due to weather didn’t dampen the mood, though, as the first event went on without a hitch, which benefitted the Carrol Shelby Foundation.  If you didn’t know, the foundation’s mission is to aid children battling deadly diseases. Recently the group expanded into the classroom through the Northeast Texas Community College’s Carroll Shelby Automotive Technology Center.

1968 Ford Mustang Fastback Dark Highland Green Bullit

The Team Shelby Carolinas event kicked off at Carolina Motorsports Park in Kershaw, SC for a day of road racing. Over 20 first-time racers took to the open track day, stated event organizer Jason Morin, getting instruction on the 14-turn, 2.279-mile circuit. If you’ve never been road racing before, it’s a great laid back format to get your feet wet. 

On day 2, the event headed to Carolina Dragway, aka The House of Hook, which lived up to its name. It was blazing hot, hitting 95 degrees in the afternoon, but there were shady spots for cover and even Italian ice and cold drinks to cool off.

For those of you that have been following Project Magneto, we took the ’18 GT down to the event to test out our new RC Components beadlock wheels and Mickey Thompson ET Street R tires. Let’s just say we set a new personal best sixty-foot time (and by a huge margin), before the heat literally took the air out of the pass. We even had our Mustang Week trailer in attendance to sell apparel. 

There were a few single digit and 10-second cars like Magneto, but also a few more docile stock vehicles too going down the drag strip. However, the real magic was in the car show. A VIN 0001 Shelby GT500 convertible and one of the cleanest ’68 fastbacks you’ll ever see (yes, in Dark Highland Green). And there was even an exhaust sound-off and a raffle. Stay tuned to our social media for some of the highlights.

Scott dreamed of being in the automotive media in high school, growing up around car shows and just down the street from Atco Raceway. The technology, performance capability, and craftsmanship that goes into builds fuels his passion.
