You Could Win A Ride With Vaughn Gittin Jr. At Mustang Week Texas

steveturner
By Steve Turner February 04, 2025

If you have ever watched Vaughn Gittin Jr. work his magic behind the wheel of a Mustang, you might have wondered what it would be like to ride along with him. Well, if you are attending Mustang Week Texas — and why wouldn’t you be? — you can win a chance to get slideways with the Fun-haver himself simply by purchasing a ticket to one of the official events.

Would you like to ride shotgun with Vaughn Gittin Jr. while he drifts his Mustang RTR at Mustang Week Texas? If you buy an event ticket before 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on February 28, 2025, you’ll be automatically entered to win the chance to do just that.

To earn a shot at winning a shotgun ride in Vaughn’s Mustang RTR, all you have to do is purchase any Mustang Week Texas ticket between now and 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on February 28, 2025. It can be any ticket from General Admission to VIP, and the purchase will earn an automatic entry into the drawing. One lucky winner will be selected in March.

That winner will score a ride-along with Vaughn Gittin Jr., an autographed Mustang Week T-shirt signed by Vaughn, and a sweet swag pack loaded with Mustang Week gear.

In addition to a ride along with Vaughn, the prize winner will also take home a Mustang Week T-shirt signed by Vaughn as well as a swag pack filled with Mustang Week goodies.

So if you’ve been putting off buying your Mustang Week Texas tickets, now’s the time to stand on the gas and point your browser over the website right here and buy one right now. There’s no time like the present to earn a shot at riding with a drifting legend and make your first trip to Mustang Week Texas even more unforgettable.

steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
