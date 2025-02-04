You Could Win A Ride With Vaughn Gittin Jr. At Mustang Week Texas

If you have ever watched Vaughn Gittin Jr. work his magic behind the wheel of a Mustang, you might have wondered what it would be like to ride along with him. Well, if you are attending Mustang Week Texas — and why wouldn’t you be? — you can win a chance to get slideways with the Fun-haver himself simply by purchasing a ticket to one of the official events.

To earn a shot at winning a shotgun ride in Vaughn’s Mustang RTR, all you have to do is purchase any Mustang Week Texas ticket between now and 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on February 28, 2025. It can be any ticket from General Admission to VIP, and the purchase will earn an automatic entry into the drawing. One lucky winner will be selected in March.

That winner will score a ride-along with Vaughn Gittin Jr., an autographed Mustang Week T-shirt signed by Vaughn, and a sweet swag pack loaded with Mustang Week gear.

So if you’ve been putting off buying your Mustang Week Texas tickets, now’s the time to stand on the gas and point your browser over the website right here and buy one right now. There’s no time like the present to earn a shot at riding with a drifting legend and make your first trip to Mustang Week Texas even more unforgettable.