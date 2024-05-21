Evolution Performance Dark Horse Burst Through 9-Second Door

jameselkins
By James Elkins May 21, 2024

The S650 competition has been thriving, with numerous companies building full-weight cars to push the supercharged Gen-4 Coyote further into the performance spectrum. After all, not everyone wants to gut their brand-new vehicle. We’ve seen naturally aspirated, nitrous, and, now more commonly, supercharged builds. Each has contributed to making the seventh-generation Mustang faster on the track, but the supercharger and tuning from Whipple have propelled many down the dragstrip in record times. The latest example is from Evolution Performance and their 2024 Mustang Dark Horse.

dark horse

Four-Digit Dyno Power

Given that Whipple is the only company with tuning capabilities for the 2024 Mustang, it’s no surprise that Evolution Performance utilized the Whipple Gen-6 3.0-liter kit to harness the power. In the case of Evolution Performance’s Grabber Blue Metallic Dark Horse, the car achieved 1,045 rear-wheel horsepower and 719 lb-ft of torque on the dyno! While these numbers are attention-grabbing, the track day results were actually achieved with less horsepower.

With a rear-wheel horsepower of only 977 and 676 lb-ft of torque, the best run clocked in at 9.53 seconds at 142 mph at Cecil County Dragway in Rising Sun, Maryland. Behind the wheel was none other than Evolution Performance’s lead technician, Steven Schechterly, who not only built the car but also piloted it down the 1,320-foot track, marking his second time driving the car on the track.

The only weight-saving measures were a carbon-fiber driveshaft and a drag pack, which could easily be argued were more about rigidity, safety, and the ability to hook rather than weight savings, most of which was offset by the supercharger unit. Additionally, the car is not lightweight, being equipped with Brembo brakes on the front and rear, Magneride suspension, and a complete interior.

Although the world is waiting for custom tuning options, Evolution Performance reported using Sunoco Race Fuel E30R. Without custom tuning options, you can’t install a return fuel system with bigger injectors or tune it for every racer’s favorite corn-based fuel, E85. According to Fred Cook, E30R is the best option for cooling and octane, supporting optimum ignition timing and more boost when using a smaller pulley. This fuel setup provides the Mustang with the best performance currently available.

S650 Competition Continues

As the Bowtie and Mopar variants have exited the scene, the internal Ford competition remains vibrant. Various shops and tuners are locked in a race to claim the title of the fastest, with Fred Cook and the legendary Nelson Whitlock currently setting the pace. This commitment to speed and performance pays homage to the original hot rod enthusiasts, who would undoubtedly be proud to see the competitive spirit alive and well. We couldn’t be more excited to see a race to the eights once tuning options become available. 

Article Sources

Evolution Performance
https://www.evoperform.com
(610) 485-3596

More Sources

Whipple Industries
https://whipplesuperchargers.com/
(559) 442-1261
jameselkins

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Curing The SN95 Lean With Lokar’s AxiShift Shift Handle Adapter

Drivetrain

Curing The SN95 Lean With Lokar’s AxiShift Shift Handle Adapter

Precursor To Power: Fueling Your 2015-2023 Ford F-150

New Products

Precursor To Power: Fueling Your 2015-2023 Ford F-150

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading