F-150 Rattler Seeks To Sink Fangs Into Off-Road Community

jameselkins
By James Elkins March 29, 2022

As most have noticed lately, Ford Motor Company is making a huge push towards the off-road community. They have introduced Raptor variants like the Bronco Raptor and Ranger Raptor in a continued effort to expand the off-road family. While these new models introduce fresh faces to a stellar crowd, Ford has also been able to offer more variants on existing platforms to cater to the demands of potential buyers. Ford accomplished this once again by introducing the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler.

The 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is posed to be the entry-level off-road addition to the F-150 lineup. Those looking for more than the base model F-150 in capabilities, but less than the Raptors bold appearance package and price, will find this to be the perfect suitor for their needs. The F-150 Rattler will be coming standard with four-wheel drive and styling cues to separate it from the masses.

F-150 Rattler

“Our new F-150 Rattler offers aspiring adventurers an off-road option with expressive looks and capability in one package,” said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager. “This truck builds off the F-150 off-road legacy while allowing us to introduce new customers to the right blend of styling and value in the F-150 lineup.”

The F-150 Rattler will be based on the XL series chassis, with a host of upgrades from the FX4. It will come equipped with skid plates, electronic rear-locking differentials, hill descent control, and off-road shocks. The truck will also be equipped with all-terrain tires from the factory, avoiding that costly trip to the tire shop for off-road capable rubbers.

To separate the F-150 Rattler from its F-150 counterparts, Ford has added a dual exhaust system, 18-inch wheels, and a bolder stance. A variety of what Ford calls, “rattlesnake-inspired badging” will be seen on the fender vents and graphics packages. Onyx seats featuring burnished bronze ascents will decorate the interior. Customers can choose between Oxford White, Avalanche, Iconic Silver, Carbonized Gray, Antimatter Blue, Stone Gray, Agate Black and Rapid Red TriCoat paint jobs, however, Rapid Red TriCoat is gonna cost a bit more.

So, if you are interested in getting into a modern four-wheel drive F-150 without the price tag or bodacious claims that you are actually off-roading daily, then the F-150 Rattler seems like a perfect fit. Now If only I can talk Ford Motor Company into a set of rattlesnake cowboy boots with the purchase!

Loading