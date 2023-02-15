Finally, A CP4 Fuel Pump Replacement For Power Stroke Owners

If you own a Super Duty truck with a Power Stroke engine and a CP4 fuel pump, you have certainly done your homework about the downfalls of the CP4 and the very limited options you have to remedy the situation. In fact, short of a disaster prevention kit, you have no options. That is, until today.

The folks at S&S Diesel Motorsports just announced that they have teamed up with PurePower Technologies Inc. In case you didn’t know, PurePower is the aftermarket division of longstanding fuel system manufacturer Stanadyne. What this teaming of two great parts suppliers has given Power Stroke owners is a replacement option for the CP4 fuel pump.

Together, the two companies have developed a durable plug-and-play CP4 replacement that offers OE fitment and function. The collaboration began with a proven Stanadyne DCR fuel pump design, and then a joint team of S&S Diesel and PurePower engineers developed a variant specifically for the Ford 6.7-liter Power Stroke. This new replacement pump matches the CP4 output curve and does not require any calibration changes. What’s more, the pump conversion supplies OE-grade braided hose and steel fuel lines that will give Ford Super Duty owners a more-reliable CP4 replacement that looks and performs like original equipment.

According to the press release, the two-piston DCR pump is based on a compact and modular design for easy integration, has low hydraulic and acoustical noise, features ultra-fast response times, and is biofuel and low-lubricity fuel compatible. It uses a patented eccentric drive pumping technology, with pressure-lubricated cam and bushings, for increased performance, efficiency, and benchmark durability. The Fuel Control Actuator (FCA) uses high-quality corrosion-resistant components and proprietary features to prevent large debris from entering the actuator, providing exceptional robustness for longevity and durability in harsh environmental conditions. The DCR can provide a max fuel delivery of 1,250 mm3 per revolution (25 percent more than a CP4.2), producing plenty of flow for worn injectors that have a high return.

With a target MSRP of $1,990 USD, the S&S Diesel Motorsport Ford 6.7-liter CP4 to DCR Pump Conversion can save Ford Super Duty truck owners $10,000 to $15,000 in fuel system repairs, and impart peace of mind knowing that their daily workhorse isn’t going to lay down on them. Currently, the DCR Pump Conversion will fit 2011 through 2019 F250-F750 trucks, with future plans for 2020 and later compatibility.

Additional product information and availability can be found at SSdiesel.com/DCR, by contacting an S&S Diesel Motorsport Dealer

.