First S650 Mustang GT Auction Generates Big Money For Charity

Continuing its long-standing tradition of auctioning VIN 001 production vehicles to benefit charity, Ford Motor Company put the rights to the first 2024 Mustang GT up for auction at the 2023 Barrett-Jackson Auction held at WestWorld of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The tradition of auctioning one-off and first-production Fords to benefit the charity that supports juvenile diabetes research dates back to 1997. It was then that Edsel Ford II’s great-grandson received a Type 1 diabetes diagnosis. Since then the Ford family and its namesake company have supported JDRF with millions generated by charity auctions.

Mustang GT

On January 28, 2023, during the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction, Ford sold the rights to the 2024 Mustang GT wearing VIN 001 to benefit JDRF. (Photo Credit: Barrett-Jackson)

“Ford has a long tradition of supporting charities through the Barrett-Jackson auction, and we’re proud to offer the all-new Mustang GT to support worthy causes like juvenile diabetes research,” Mustang Marketing Manager Jim Owens says. “This seventh generation is our most powerful Mustang GT yet, and the winning bidder will not only support a good cause but become the owner of the first Mustang GT.”

On Saturday, January 28, 2023, during the Scottsdale auction, the rights to the 2024 Mustang GT wearing the coveted 001 vehicle identification numbers went up for bid with a representative prototype crossing the auction block to close out the auction. As the hammer swung down, the auction generated a bid of $490,000. Combined added donations of $50,000 donation from San Tan Ford and $25,000 from philanthropist Michelle Mauzy, the auction generated $565,000 to benefit type 1 diabetes research.

Mustang GT

The car’s auction generated a bid of $490,000, while generous donors added another $75,000. All of the proceeds benefitted JDRF’s commitment to type 1 diabetes research. The winning bidder can option the first S650 to their liking.

“Over the years, the collector car family at Barrett-Jackson has supported more than 200 charities. Some of our most memorable auction moments have been the sale of charity vehicles, with the excitement that builds as the bids pour in,” Craig Jackson said earlier during the Scottsdale auction. “I want to thank our generous bidders and consignors for helping change countless lives over the years from the Barrett-Jackson auction block.”

The auction house will continue that tradition as its schedule rolls on to Palm Beach from April 13-15 at the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach, Florida. Likewise, Ford is sure to auction another special ride at next year’s Scottsdale auction to benefit this worthy charity.

