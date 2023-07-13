Ford And Shelby Claim Big Money At Barrett-Jackson Auction

In Las Vegas, Nevada, Barrett-Jackson‘s renowned auction and lifestyle event witnessed receipts totaling over $30 million, with a Ford vehicle claiming the top-selling spot. Barrett-Jackson set up its tents in Las Vegas, Nevada, showcasing 496 cars and trucks, along with collectible automobilia, all offered at no reserve. The event generated an impressive $30.8 million in sales. Numerous classic and modern Ford and Shelby vehicles achieved remarkable results, with a lightweight 2019 Ford GT claiming the highest sale during the Sin City auction.

The Fords Of Barrett-Jackson

The 2019 GT Lightweight, featuring a Liquid Grey finish, Alcantara suede interior, and a twin-turbo 3.6-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, stunned the crowd as it fetched $990,000 on the auction block. With several GTs selling for over $1 million, and some reaching as high as $1.7 million, the new owner secured a favorable deal.

Resto-mods continue to dominate auctions, as enthusiasts gravitate towards classic cars upgraded with modern components for enhanced reliability. Three meticulously restored “Eleanor Tribute Editions” surpassed the $200,000 mark.

Among the three, a 1968 428ci big block with documentation from Eleanor Licensing LLC for its distinct appearance and character commanded the highest price at $352,000. A Coyote-powered GT500 achieved a sale price of $260,700, while the personal “Eleanor” car of the late singer, actor, and comedian Danny Gans—a 1967 model equipped with a 351 Windsor 5-speed—sold for $200,200.

The Eleanor editions are meticulously crafted to closely resemble the car featured in the 2000 remake of the Steve McQueen classic, “Gone in 60 Seconds,” starring Nicholas Cage.

A certified classic, a painstakingly restored 1968 Shelby GT500KR, fetched $275,000. Dubbed the “King of the Road,” this vehicle boasts a 428ci Cobra Jet engine and features the original Highland Green exterior with a Saddle interior. It is an exceptionally rare fastback for its model year, as only 15 were produced in 1968 with this particular trim package.

Another “King of the Road” model achieved a hammer price of $205,700. This 1968 Shelby GT500KR Cobra Jet convertible possesses correct date codes and part numbers. The engine underwent a complete disassembly, granting this specimen a turnkey advantage despite its 55-year-old age. The car has garnered several Concours Gold Medals, making it a highly coveted prize and a sound investment for the new owner.

The enduring Steve McQueen legacy continues to resonate with car enthusiasts. A 1968 Mustang “Bullitt” restomod, powered by a 5.0-liter Coyote engine, crossed the auction block and fetched $242,000. This Highland Green beauty was meticulously built from the ground up by Brand New Muscle Cars in Oklahoma. The Coyote engine is paired with a Ford 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission, and the car features a 9-inch rear end. It offers exhilarating performance while ensuring reliable stopping power with its colossal Wilwood disc brakes.

A particularly rare find, a fully optioned 1963 Thunderbird Sports Roadster with an M-Code and equipped with a 390ci OHV engine boasting three two-barrel Holley carbs and 10.5:1 compression, captured the attention of enthusiasts. Discovered in unrestored condition in 2007, the car was subsequently entrusted to renowned T-bird restorer Jim Wulf, whose efforts earned numerous awards and perfect scores at several concours events. It changed hands for $181,500.

With no signs of abating, Ford and Shelby vehicles once again demonstrated their dominance at the auction, securing top sales figures.