Ford Employee Discount Available to All US Buyers

Ford dealership prices just got interesting for many shoppers across the U.S. The company kicked off a nationwide program on April 3rd, giving its Ford employee discount pricing to the general public buying most new Ford or Lincoln vehicles.

Launched under the banner “Ford Motor Company: From America, For America,” this plan means regular car shoppers pay the same price Ford employees pay. Ford pitches the move as a “handshake deal,” suggesting it aims to help buyers navigate uncertain economic times.

The discount covers a wide range of options for the 2024 and 2025 lineups, applying to vehicles with gas engines, hybrid systems, plug-in hybrid setups, and diesel Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

However, buyers need to check the fine print. This employee pricing deal doesn’t apply to everything wearing a Ford or Lincoln badge. It doesn’t apply to the F-150 Raptor and Bronco Raptor, along with other specialty or limited-edition Mustang and Bronco models.

Ford also excludes the large, newly redesigned 2025 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs, plus the entire Super Duty truck lineup from the program.

For those considering a Ford electric vehicle, this new employee pricing discount offers an additional incentive. Ford stated that it stacks with its separate Power Promise program, which the company extended through June 30, 2025. That program gives qualifying EV retail purchasers a complimentary home charger and covers standard installation costs.

Ford publicly links the entire “From America, For America” initiative to its domestic manufacturing operations. The company highlights its large number of U.S. hourly autoworkers and its strategy of “assembling where we sell,” framing the as Ford supporting American jobs.

This widespread employee pricing offer marks a huge, though likely temporary, pricing move by Ford in the U.S. market. For car shoppers currently considering a qualifying new Ford or Lincoln, investigating the potential savings through this Ford employee discount program could prove beneficial in the coming weeks, months, or even years.