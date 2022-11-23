Ford Expands Bronco Off-Roadeo To Bronco Sport SUVs

Ford announced that it is now offering the Bronco Off-Roadeo experience for all Bronco owners, including the Bronco Sport. Starting with the 2023 model year, every Bronco Sport owner and order-holder now receives complimentary Bronco Off-Roadeo adventure access and trail guide instruction, but what exactly is the Bronco Off-Roadeo?

The Bronco Off-Roadeo is a place where Ford Bronco or Bronco Sport owners and order holders go to learn the basics of off-roading. Currently, the Bronco Off-Roadeo has 4 locations including Horseshoe Bay, Texas (near Austin); Mt. Potosi, Nevada (near Las Vegas); Moab, Utah; and Gilford, New Hampshire. This day-long experience puts drivers to the test across miles of curated trails, while teaching them about the capabilities and performance of their Bronco two-door, four-door, or Sport SUV model. Each location has a unique terrain and landscape, but the overall experience and techniques are generally the same across each location.

The Bronco Off-Roadeo instructors are highly knowledgeable with off-roading, recovery, and trail etiquette. Even if you are not new to the off-roading scene, you will benefit from the knowledge gained about your Bronco or Bronco Sport. Each location is designed for all skill levels and offers unforgettable trail drives led by off-road experts, who will show attendees how to get the most out of their Bronco’s rugged capabilities. Instructors go over G.O.A.T. modes, how to use lockers, and much more. This is not a sit-down, class-style experience, but you actually get behind the wheel of a Bronco or Bronco Sport. You do not need your vehicle to attend this experience, in fact, you can’t drive your own Bronco for this experience. Each Bronco Off-Roadeo location has a variety of trim levels, so you can get behind the wheel of one that has the same type of options that you may have.

The Bronco Off-Roadeo experience is a very exciting experience for most, especially for those who may be eagerly waiting for their vehicle to arrive. This experience is the ultimate opportunity to build confidence, expand off-road adventure skills, and explore everything Bronco models have to offer. There is a cost to attend Bronco Off-Roadeo, but the benefits and experience is well worth the little cost. With the announcement of the new Bronco Off-Roadeo experience offered for Bronco Sport and the new Black Diamond Off-Road package, it seems that Ford is listening to its consumers by offering more of the “Built Wild” lifestyle for not just Bronco but also for Bronco Sport.