Ford Maverick Wins 2022 Top Drivers’ Choice Award From MotorWeek

When Ford Motor Company sought to make a new vehicle to fit a niche and unfilled market, they could not have nailed the hammer on the head any harder with the release of the Ford Maverick. The Maverick was met with such great anticipation and pre-sales that Ford Motor Company had to use the pause button on taking any more pre-orders. In fact, the demand was so high that the Ford Ranger began to show signs of sales slowing down in the United States.

The fulfillment of this market segment has already earned the Maverick the title of “Best Truck of the Year” from the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year jury, but now has the designation of MotorWeek’s 2022 Drivers’ Choice Award winner for “Best of the Year” to add to its trophy wall. MotorWeek’s Host and Creator John Davis called the Ford Maverick the “right vehicle, at the right time.”

“The Ford Maverick is both obtainable and highly efficient and designed from the start to appeal to a large and varied buyer base,” explained Davis. “The first-ever pickup with a standard hybrid powertrain, even in base 2.5-liter front-wheel-drive form, the 2022 Maverick can tow up to 2,000 pounds or handle up to 1,500 pounds of cargo. That towing capacity rises to 4,000 pounds with the optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine and all-wheel drive”

The Maverick’s towing ability was not the only offering it brought to the table though. The roomy interior has space for five full size adults while still offering a 4.5-foot bed to haul equipment or materials. While remaining under the $20,000 mark, the Maverick offers amenities like an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display and can be paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, and wireless smartphone charging. The truck also has off-road capabilities for entering job sites, although no Maverick Raptor has been mentioned, yet. As gas prices continue to rise, Ford has made more fuel efficient vehicles and the Maverick is no different with an EPA testing showing 42 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway when their 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain is utilized.

“Receiving the Drivers’ Choice Award for ‘Best of the Year’ reaffirms the overwhelming response we’ve had from Maverick customers and means so much to our team, considering the attention they put into making Maverick affordable, flexible, and fuel-efficient. We’re honored to earn this recognition for the second year in a row after winning with Mach-E last year,” said Samir Raval, Maverick chief engineer.

It looks like Ford Motor Company is on a motorsport and drivers choice win streak right now!