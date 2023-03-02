Ford Motor Company Announces Pricing For 2024 Mustang Lineup

When Ford Motor Company announced it would be coming out with a 7th-generation of America’s favorite pony car, we all rejoiced. On September 14, 2022, the global launch was viewed by the masses and in addition to the 2024 Mustang EcoBoost and GT offerings, a newcomer came onto the scene going by the name of Mustang Dark Horse.

As the months went on, details were slowly released including information on the Gen-4 Coyote engine and a manual transmission. It seemed as if pricing was the only thing left to be made public. That wait is now over, as Ford has released pricing for the 2024 Mustang lineup.

2024 Mustang Pricing

Although the EcoBoost Mustang did not receive a boost in power compared to previous years, the new body style ‘Stang will jump from a starting point of $27,770 in 2023 to $30,920 for the 2024 model. If you opt for the Premium edition your MSRP will increase to $36,445 and the Premium convertible will run you $41,945.

Where the V8 performance party gets started is with the Mustang GT. The new revisions to the 2024 S650 Mustang bumps the price to $41,495 for a base, from a previous $38,345. The same incremental jumps happen with the GT, as the Premium edition goes for $46,015 and a Premium convertible is $51,515.

On that same stage back in September the all-new Mustang Dark Horse was shown. The Dark Horse differs from its GT counterpart with a TREMEC transmission, GT500 internals, and a jump in horsepower. The Dark Horse is also adorned in cosmetic interior and exterior pieces that further the gap between the two. The starting point for the Dark Horse will be $57,970, but for those wanting to option it out with carbon-fiber wheels expect an additional $8,495 on top

S650 Mustang Arrival

With pricing released, we’re now just waiting for the summer months of 2023 to finally see the S650 Mustangs rolling into dealerships. The true test will be seeing if Ford can contain the dealer network from selling allocations or pumping up additional dealer markups. In any case, we’re excited to see yet another generation of internal combustion engines in the Mustang.