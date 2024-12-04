Ford Teases Milestone Mustang GTD Nürburgring Lap Time

Intending to challenge the fastest European machines in their backyard, Ford created the Mustang GTD. A supercar in muscular Mustang clothing, this Halo Pony Car is a limited-production vehicle bred to balance racing performance and streetable swagger. The Ford Performance team set out to verify its credentials on the most challenging of road courses — the Nürburgring.

You can’t hide from a bad lap time at the Nürburgring… — Larry Holt, Multimatic

Setting the goal of running a sub-7-second lap time on the track known as The Green Hell, Ford documented the process and is set to reveal the results of its testing in ‘Road to the Ring,’ a 14-minute film set to debut on the company’s YouTube channel and website on December 10, 2024. Today, a short teaser trailer dropped that offers glimpses of the challenges the Mustang GTD team tackled in Germany.

“That target of getting under 7 minutes puts you in rarified atmosphere,” Larry Holt, Executive Vice President, Multimatic Special Vehicle Operations, stated. “Nürburgring lap time, it’s the standard by which all performance cars are measured. You can’t hide from a bad lap time at the Nürburgring.”

We won’t have long to wait to see the full results, but it would be a surprise if Ford released a video where the Mustang GTD didn’t break through that barrier at the ’Ring, but we’ll have to stay tuned to see if they met the challenge, and if so, how much under that bar that it ran.





“It takes a lot of people putting their heart and soul into it. And all I would say to all of them is, thank you, and I hope you lay it all on the goddamn line,” Ford President and CEO Jim Farley emphasized.