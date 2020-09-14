From Simple To Super: Mil-Spec Automotive’s Incredible 675HP F-150

There is something special about companies that have a laser focus on perfecting a single type of vehicle. Hand crafting parts and fine tuning every aspect of their chosen canvas can deliver unparalleled results. Mil-Spec has been one of those companies. With their line of Luxury H1 restorations, they have become experts in all the original Hummer has to offer.

So what happens when a company like that takes their years of experience and decides to paint on a new canvas? Well, if they do it right you get a 675-horsepower off-road monster wrapped in a package featuring an amazing balance of performance, styling and a touch of luxury. And that’s exactly what the Mil-Spec Special Edition 2020 Ford F-150 is. It’s a complete upgrade package that takes the F-150 from truck to “super truck.”

Earlier this year, Mil-Spec released their line of “Intrepid” F-150 upgrades. The standard package features a host of upgrades addressing all areas of the truck.

But apparently, that just wasn’t enough for the team at Mil-Spec. So they went to work under the hood squeezing even more power out of the Roush Performance-powered 5.0-liter V8. By upgrading the fuel rails, injectors and intercooler, they were able to achieve 675 horsepower and 620 pound-ft of torque on pump gas.

That bump in power is a perfect example of why a company like Mil-Spec has been and will be successful with any vehicle they focus on. It comes from an attention to detail, and then pushing to improve it even further.

What do you think of Mil-Spec’s F-150 Super Truck? Let us know in the comments below.