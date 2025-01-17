Amazon Prime Delivers: Godzilla-Swapped S550 Mustang

By Evander Long January 17, 2025

A unique project car recently emerged from the workshop of Trevor at Motion Auto TV: an S550 Mustang with a powerplant swapped from an Amazon delivery van. I know what you are thinking, and no, this is not another LS swap (OK maybe the title gave it away). This S550 Mustang is powered by a 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 engine, thanks to the damaged Amazon Prime delivery van that served as the donor.

Trevor, from Motion Auto TV, has a history of unique builds. This Mustang previously featured a 2JZ engine for drift events. It was originally an Ecoboost Mustang for those of you crying: “why would you get rid of a Coyote?” The current Godzilla swapped S550 demonstrates a creative approach to performance and highlights the potential of an unexpected power plant in a sports car.

As David from ThatDudeInBlue put it, the idea is to “imagine you have an S550 Mustang and you just want to be different… and then you realize that the answer was right in front of you the entire time when you look out your window and see an Amazon Prime van.”

The S550 Mustang, underwent a complete transformation. Trevor removed the original EcoBoost and replaced it with the large displacement Godzilla V8. This engine, typically found in Ford work trucks and delivery vans, presents a distinct alternative to the more common Coyote V8 found in Mustang GT models.

The engine’s origins add an interesting story to the build, as it came from a van damaged in a tornado. David emphasized the unexpected source, stating, “No, I’m not kidding, some Amazon Prime Vans use the 7.3 Godzilla pushrod V8 engine from Ford.”

Beyond the engine itself, several modifications enhanced its performance. The Godzilla swapped S550 now uses an MT82 manual transmission, the same unit found in the Mustang GT. A Holley EFI system and intake manifold manage the engine’s performance, and the car runs on E85 fuel.

The engine uses an upgraded performance camshaft, but it remains naturally aspirated. This configuration produces an impressive output of 580 horsepower and over 500 pound-foot of torque. The power provides a different driving experience compared to the high-revving Coyote engine. The engine has an aluminum head and a cast iron block (if you aren’t familiar with the platform).

The Godzilla engine delivers a significant amount of low-end torque. David noted the engine produces “580 naturally aspirated power with just a cam,” highlighting the engine’s impressive output despite its relative simplicity.

In addition to the performance upgrades, the Godzilla swapped S550 presented some engineering challenges. The Godzilla engine’s larger size required adjustments to the car’s structure. The engine’s height posed a problem for the front sway bar.

Trevor addressed this by relocating the sway bar behind the engine using metal plates. This solution maintained the car’s structural integrity and handling. As for the clutch, the car retains the stock Mustang GT clutch.

 

