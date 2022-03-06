Goodguys Autocross Updates For 2022 – It’s An Event Within An Event

If you have ever attended a Goodguys Rod & Custom event, you’ve likely taken the time to check out the autocross action. If you really want to immerse yourself into the event, you probably joined in the autocrossing fun.

It’s time to buckle in and get ready to do it again this year. The Goodguys CPP AutoCross Series is back and ready for you to have the time of your life. There are new classes, updated rules, and a revised structure for the end-of-season awards and shootouts. These updates/changes are sure to shake things up and make this another exciting year. Whether you’re a dedicated autocrossers or the casual racer or participant, you need to be here.

Goodguys Thanks Its Sponsors

The folks at Goodguys are thrilled to have Classic Performance Products (CPP) returning as the CPP AutoCross Series sponsor. CPP’s support will continue to help provide the best competitions possible at 15 events this season. We hope that when you see a CPP team member at an event, you’ll thank them for their support.

Another returning sponsor Goodguys is happy to welcome back is Wilwood Engineering. The “binder” company will sponsor the autocross Stop Box this year. It’s no secret that precision braking and stopping are critical elements of autocross racing, so having Wilwood be a part of the action is a natural fit for this important area at the end of the track.

To keep the competition fun, competitive, and as fair as possible, Goodguys is constantly listening to racer feedback. They do this to evaluate the class structures and rules to see where improvements can be made. To that end, there are quite a few changes this season, so we thought it made sense to highlight the most significant ones below, but you can also check out, GoodguysAX.com.

Speedtech Performance PRO-X Class

PRO-X is the most aggressive class in the series, and this year, performance suspension and chassis manufacturer Speedtech Performance will be the sponsor. This is a great match, as Speedtech has a fleet of sponsored racers competing in the Goodguys CPP AutoCross. The Speedtech Performance PRO-X class is intended for purpose-built machines seeking to compete at the highest level.

Summit Racing Equipment PRO Class

Another new sponsor is Summit Racing Equipment. The part’s retailer will lend its backing to the PRO class. This class is aimed at serious performance vehicles and drivers, with chassis, weight, and tire size being the primary differences separating it from the Speedtech Performance PRO-X class.

Forgeline Street Machine Class

Forgeline Motorsports is returning as the sponsor of Goodguys’ most popular class, Street Machine. The cool thing about this class is that many competing machines are still very streetable, making them relatable to spectators. The larger class size makes the Forgeline Street Machine class one of the most competitive.

LMC Truck Class

Trucks are not typically considered a great machine for autocrossing. However, the growing popularity means they’re here to stay. Goodguys is of the opinion they make great autocross competitors. That’s why the team is pleased to have LMC Truck returning as the sponsor of the popular LMC Truck class for 2022. New year eligibility and tire guidelines are the primary updates for this fast-hauling class.

FiTech Challenger Class

The FiTech Challenger Class saw a lot of growth and popularity in 2021, so Goodguys is happy to build on that success. This class welcomes participants who are still developing track skills and this class is a great place to gain experience, hone your driving skills, and have fun while participating in a competitive environment.

Sports Car Class

The Sports Car class is a new class for 2022 that will be the home for 1988-97 model year vehicles. This new class supports a whole new category of cars now eligible for Friday and Saturday competitions at Goodguys National events.

TREMEC All-American Sunday Class

We welcome late-model vehicles to compete on Sundays at National events and we’re happy to have TREMEC Transmission as the new sponsor for the TREMEC All-American class. TREMEC offers a variety of performance manual transmissions that have found a home in these 1998-and-newer class cars.

For 2022 Goodguys CPP AutoCross Points, Shootout Format, And AutoCrosser Of The Year Changes CLICK HERE.