Heighten Your Fashion With High-Performance Ford x Percival Apparel

When you are supporting the Blue Oval out in the world with Ford gear, it might not be considered the highest of fashion. However, if you pick up some pieces from the latest collab between UK fashion house Percival and Ford Motor Company, the people in your life won’t be able to give you a hard time because you’ll be rocking high-fashion, limited edition swag.

“Drawing from Ford’s iconic archives, the garments feature vintage knit weaves, heavy jerseys, and dry-handle work shirts with cut-and-sew detailing, all reimagined with a modern silhouette,” the companies said. “The T-shirts showcase carefully selected vintage advertising graphics from Ford’s history, celebrating its rich legacy.”









As part of this collaboration, the Ford x Percival Capsule Collection includes a range of items, from socks and T-shirts to button-down flannels and polo shirts. Among those items is a leather bomber jacket emblazoned with the Ford logo in high-build embroidery, so for those seeking something rare, you better jump on it quickly.

“With its focus on quality, durability, and timeless design, this collaboration honors Ford’s legacy while offering a fresh, contemporary take on classic automotive aesthetics,” the companies said.

If you want some sick Blue Oval drip, the Percival x Ford collection drops today in limited quantities online if you can’t make it to Percival’s Soho and Spitalfields stores in the United Kingdom.