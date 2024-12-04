Heighten Your Fashion With High-Performance Ford x Percival Apparel

steveturner
By Steve Turner December 04, 2024

When you are supporting the Blue Oval out in the world with Ford gear, it might not be considered the highest of fashion. However, if you pick up some pieces from the latest collab between UK fashion house Percival and Ford Motor Company, the people in your life won’t be able to give you a hard time because you’ll be rocking high-fashion, limited edition swag.

“Drawing from Ford’s iconic archives, the garments feature vintage knit weaves, heavy jerseys, and dry-handle work shirts with cut-and-sew detailing, all reimagined with a modern silhouette,” the companies said. “The T-shirts showcase carefully selected vintage advertising graphics from Ford’s history, celebrating its rich legacy.”

Ford Motor Company partnered with United Kingdom fashion brand Percival on the Ford x Percival Capsule collection. This limited-edition menswear collection includes flannels, polos, socks, T-shirts, and more. (Photo Credit: Ford x Percival)

As part of this collaboration, the Ford x Percival Capsule Collection includes a range of items, from socks and T-shirts to button-down flannels and polo shirts. Among those items is a leather bomber jacket emblazoned with the Ford logo in high-build embroidery, so for those seeking something rare, you better jump on it quickly.

One of the most unique pieces in the collection is this leather bomber jacket, which is limited to just 15 examples for sale. It features the Ford logo in high-build embroidery.

“With its focus on quality, durability, and timeless design, this collaboration honors Ford’s legacy while offering a fresh, contemporary take on classic automotive aesthetics,” the companies said.

If you want some sick Blue Oval drip, the Percival x Ford collection drops today in limited quantities online if you can’t make it to Percival’s Soho and Spitalfields stores in the United Kingdom.

Photo gallery

VIEW FULL GALLERY >

Article Sources

Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Heighten Your Fashion With High-Performance Ford x Percival Apparel

News

Heighten Your Fashion With High-Performance Ford x Percival Apparel

Project SC650: Diving Into The S650 Mustang Suspension

Brakes & Suspension

Project SC650: Diving Into The S650 Mustang Suspension

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading