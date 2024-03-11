Hemi-Headed No Time Mustang Destroys Driveshaft On Dyno

By James Elkins March 11, 2024

Generating huge horsepower figures in a Ford is not a daunting challenge; even overhead cam setups have demonstrated the potential to reach the 3,000 horsepower milestone with a sleeved block. However, well before modular powerplants began to dominate online discussions, it was the 9.5-deck Ford engines that boasted astonishingly numbers. Brandon Dominy’s No Time 1993 Mustang serves as a prime example. Recently, the blue Fox underwent testing on the hub dyno at FuelTech.

More Boost, More Power

Although Dominy’s Mustang is a no-time car with limited details provided, he did inform us that it’s powered by a formidable 450 cubic-inch engine from Bennett Racing Engines. Atop the small-block sits a pair of Hammerhead hemispherical cylinder heads that can handle the massive boost generated by a 122mm Forced Inductions (FIS) turbocharger. The engine configuration is all controlled by a FT600 and a host of FuelTech products. 

On the hub dyno, with just 15 pounds of boost, the combination churned out 2,148 horsepower. Increasing the boost to 22 pounds saw a jump to 2,504 horsepower. At 44 pounds of boost, the dyno monitor registered an impressive 2,824 horsepower alongside 2,106 lb-ft of torque. Although 44 pounds of boost might seem exceptionally high, it’s still well shy of the typical boost setting for racing. Needless to say, at peak boost, this combination is easily capable of producing well over 3,000 horsepower.

Happy Problems

While Dominy and his crew were at FuelTech addressing some minor issues, another problem surfaced unexpectedly during the next pull: the boost was at 58 pounds and when the lock up came on, the driveshaft reached its limit and failed. Nevertheless, despite the setback, Dominy and his crew were thrilled with the results of the pass. Although the actual horsepower figures of the car remain unknown, we’re eagerly anticipating seeing this small-block Ford-powered Mustang dominate the drag strip with or without showing.

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Loading