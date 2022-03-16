Here’s How To De-pin Connectors Like A Pro

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner March 16, 2022

If you’re working on a big wiring project chances are you’re going to have to de-pin some connectors. There are numerous connecter styles out there and they all require a different de-pinning technique. In this video, Dave from Haltech shows you how to de-pin different types of connectors.

The first thing you want to address before you start any project is to make sure you have the right tools for the job. Working with connectors is no different, and if you want to de-pin a connector without damaging it you need the correct tools. There are different size and shape pick tools that are needed to disassemble various connectors, and Dave covers which work best for each connector in the video.

The type of connectors you’re going to run into will depend on the type of vehicle or wiring harness you’re working on. A custom wiring harness is probably going to use mostly DTM-style connectors for anything that’s not going to a sensor. When you start to work with individual sensors, you might run into Delphi, Tyco, BOSCH, or several other style connectors, and each of those has to be de-pinned a different way.

This video from Haltech really is an outstanding guide for all the major connectors you’ll run into on most wiring jobs. There’s no reason to be intimidated about how to de-pin connectors because this video shows you the tools and techniques you’ll need to work with any popular connector. If you love high-performance tech, you need to subscribe to Haltech’s YouTube channel right here, as there are tons of great videos you’ll want to check out.

Article Sources

Haltech Engine Management Systems
https://www.haltech.com/
(760) 598-1941
brianwagner

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. When Brian is not writing, you can find him at the track as a crew chief, doing freelance photography, or beating on his nitrous-fed 2000 Trans Am.
Read My Articles

More Stories

SEMA 2021: K&N Engineering Focuses On Fine Details For The Future

SEMA 2021: K&N Engineering Focuses On Fine Details For The Future

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading