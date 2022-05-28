High Horsepower Supercharged 7.3L “Foxzilla” Crashes On Track

Some would say it was bound to happen. The combination of high horsepower and a lightweight chassis would only provide more merit to the commentary from the peanut gallery. However, when pushing the limits of any vehicle on track, things are bound to happen. It is just unfortunate that it had to happen to one of our favorite supercharged 7.3-liter Godzilla swapped Fox Body Mustangs, but as they say in racing, if everything seems under control, you’re not going fast enough. This past weekend Foxzilla had its first encounter off track at Road America and CWI Performance just released a video talking about the incident.

We’ve been following Foxzilla since its original conception before SEMA 2021. The car was being built by the Folkestad father and son duo and had created a huge internet sensation with just a rendering. The drawing provided retro vibes, and a blue and white color scheme that would garner the attention of any Ford enthusiast. Once the engine and forced induction combination was announced, everyone became extremely interested. The 7.3-liter Godzilla engine from Ford was chosen as their company had started developing a product line for the engine. To produce massive attention grabbing horsepower numbers, a huge Procharger unit would be installed.

A few months after SEMA the engine was tuned and snippets of the car on track would appear throughout social media. The car could be seen ripping through corners, as the massive torque allowed corner exit speeds faster than expected. While Preston made it look effortless, the truth is anything with over 1200-horsepower is going to be a handful at any track. It looks like Road America would be the track to hand the Mustang its first off-road experience into a wall.

Parts are already on order and should be back together in a few weeks. It’s time to rebuild and move forward” Bob Folkestad

Judging by the damage, the NASCAR-esque tube bumper structure hidden behind the front bumper absorbed the impact before the car slid down the wall. The 1.5-inch tubing would ultimately save the crucial engine components and Detroit Speed front end, and provide a buffer of impact to lessen the blow to Preston when the car made contact.

While we’re not a fan of crashes on the street or track, it can sometimes be inevitable when the limits are pushed from all directions. One thing is for sure, Preston and his father will rebuild and once again outdo themselves. We look forward to seeing what changes on Foxzilla occur and hope to see it back on the track soon!