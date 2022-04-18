For as much fun as they may be, the suspension on older Ford Mustangs has always caused them to struggle in the handling department… at least, until now. Thanks to the Ford Mustang masterminds over at Maximum Motorsports, Mustangs like the 1999-2004 Cobra can now handle like a champ, all thanks to the company’s infinitely customizable Maximum Grip Box. This kit not only packs the ability to “completely transform the way your Mustang handles,” but it can also improve ride quality, for when cruising to a meet, or down the street for a bit of barbecue is in order.

Since each Maximum Grip Box is customized around the driver’s needs, consulting with Maximum Motorsports’s team is crucial for getting the ideal combo of components together, and it all starts with having the right powerplant at your disposal.

While this Maximum Grip Box can be outfitted on other older Mustang platforms, the kit we will be discussing today is designed to work exclusively on 1999-2004 Mustang Cobras that have been equipped with the following components:

Either a 4.6L/5.4L modular, 3.8L V6, 5.0L Coyote (2011-2014), LSX engine, 5.0L pushrod, 302, 351W, 4.2L, 3.8L, or a 2.3L motor

Cobra IRS

Spindles from any 1999-2004 Mustang

An Oil Filter Relocation Kit (only for 4V Cobra 4.6L engines)

If your Mustang Cobra meets these parameters, you can begin to build your Maximum Grip Box, starting with the springs and dampers, with coilover springs being available in a wide range of spring rates as well.

As for struts, Maximum Motorsports keeps things simple, offering 4 different grades, each being intended to match-up with a particular spring rate. For more on this, be sure to check out the company’s spring rate and damper guidebook. The dampers you choose will also affect the model of coilover conversion you choose, with Maximum Motorsports front coilover and a rear coilover kit from the MM brand being your top two choices.

From there it’s on to choosing a K-member setup and getting the right front control arms, which in turn allows you to select your preferred offset and bushing material, before choosing either SN95 front control arms or SN95 drag race front control arms. Then just pick your caster camber plates and a powder coat finish, select which MM full-length subframe connectors best suit your needs, and it’s onward to deciding on either a manual or power steering rack.

Just note that there are some mandatory components that cannot be excluded or substituted with the Maximum Grip Box, starting with bumpstop kits and the MM SN95 chassis Front Swaybar Relocation Kit (MMFSB-51), both of which are required in all cases. You also must use MM’s Aluminum Steering Rack Bushings (MMST-6) endlinks, as they are shorter than stock.

And while they may not be included as standard equipment in every Maximum Grip Box, you will likely want to opt for one of Maximum Motorsports’ Strut Tower Braces. While you’re at it, it might be a good time to upgrade to a beefier front swaybar, with the Eibach Adjustable Rear Swaybar for the IRS being the only consideration that requires additional consultation.

Some of the other basic Cobra IRS parts you’ll want to consider include:

Once installed and dialed-in, Maximum Grip Box kits are guaranteed to offer Mustang owners the following benefits, all of which sound superb in our book!