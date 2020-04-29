It’s On! SpeedVideo to Broadcast Wooostock 2020 On May 14-16

SpeedVideo and the team at Carolina N/T Small Tire Racing Production are announcing that they will be moving forward with the 2020 running of WOOOSTOCK as a “no-fans” event. While local government is currently not allowing fans into the event, fans all over the world will be able to see all the action LIVE on SpeedVideo.

Don’t have a SpeedVideo subscription? Make sure you sign up here to watch WOOOSTOCK.

WOOOSTOCK is the brainchild of Lance Stanford and multi-time radial racing champion Keith Berry. This event brings the best No Time, Grudge, radial tire racers, and new for this year PRO MOD, all to the same event for some killer action.

“WOOOSTOCK is extremely excited to have SpeedVideo as our live feed provider,” said WOOOSTOCK promoter Keith Berry. “SpeedVideo covers drag racing like no other, and they bring the level of excitement at the track to your cellphone, laptop, or TV. Obviously, we want every fan of WOOOSTOCK to be there with us in-person and we realize that’s not possible, so we want to share our event with every fan because without them there is no WOOOSTOCK!”

“It’s fine time we get back to cars on the track,” said Tom Bobolts, General Manager of SpeedVideo. “Keith and Lance know how to put on a hell of a race and we’re going to bring every single moment of it to fans that are craving to see cars on the track.”

Nine different classes are being contested this year at WOOOSTOCK, including Carolina N/T’s four heads up-no time classes, Radial vs The World, and three Carolina Xtreme Pro Mod classes.