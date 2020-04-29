It’s On! SpeedVideo to Broadcast Wooostock 2020 On May 14-16

By dragzine April 29, 2020

SpeedVideo and the team at Carolina N/T Small Tire Racing Production are announcing that they will be moving forward with the 2020 running of WOOOSTOCK as a “no-fans” event. While local government is currently not allowing fans into the event, fans all over the world will be able to see all the action LIVE on SpeedVideo.

Don’t have a SpeedVideo subscription? Make sure you sign up here to watch WOOOSTOCK.

WOOOSTOCK is the brainchild of Lance Stanford and multi-time radial racing champion Keith Berry. This event brings the best No Time, Grudge, radial tire racers, and new for this year PRO MOD, all to the same event for some killer action.

WOOOSTOCK is extremely excited to have SpeedVideo as our live feed provider,” said WOOOSTOCK promoter Keith Berry. “SpeedVideo covers drag racing like no other, and they bring the level of excitement at the track to your cellphone, laptop, or TV. Obviously, we want every fan of WOOOSTOCK to be there with us in-person and we realize that’s not possible, so we want to share our event with every fan because without them there is no WOOOSTOCK!”

“It’s fine time we get back to cars on the track,” said Tom Bobolts, General Manager of SpeedVideo. “Keith and Lance know how to put on a hell of a race and we’re going to bring every single moment of it to fans that are craving to see cars on the track.”

Nine different classes are being contested this year at WOOOSTOCK, including Carolina N/T’s four heads up-no time classes, Radial vs The World, and three Carolina Xtreme Pro Mod classes.

About the author

dragzine

Dragzine® delivers the hard-hitting news, rumors, and event coverage that drag racers crave from NHRA, IHRA, NMCA, PDRA, Outlaw, and Drag Radial events, not to mention videos, in-depth car features, tech articles, and interviews. It’s drag racing — 24 hours a day! Our goal is to deliver to you the quickest news and insights in the drag racing world. You’ll also find some of the best technical content on the web — from installations, dyno tests, project vehicles and more.
Read My Articles
 

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading