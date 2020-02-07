Jay Leno to be Inducted in the Automotive Hall of Fame

By Rob Finkelman February 07, 2020

The Automotive Hall of Fame will be inducting four new members this year at the 2020 Induction and Awards Ceremony in Detroit. Noted car collector and enthusiast Jay Leno will be amongst the honorees.

The Automotive Hall of Fame in Dearborn, Michigan. (Photo courtesy of www.crainsdetroit.com.)

Induction into the Automotive Hall of Fame is reserved for individuals who created, shaped, and changed the automotive and mobility market. It has long been considered the highest honor in the automotive industry.

On his CNBC primetime series Jay Leno’s Garage, Jay reviews rare and high-performance cars and adds stunts, celebrity interviews, and challenges to the mix. He has also showcased cutting-edge technology and the colorful history of the automobile. The show is an evolution of the Emmy Award-winning, Jay Leno’s Garage, online series.

Jay Leno and an XKE. (Photo courtesy of CNBC.)

Leno has held a passion of all things automotive since childhood, and having retired from The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, has since dedicated himself to sharing his interest with everyone. He is also one of the foremost car and motorcycle collectors in the world, with a collection that is now considered priceless.

“Since 1939, the Automotive Hall of Fame has honored individuals who have significantly benefited the automotive industry and the world of mobility. We are excited to announce our 2020 Inductee Class,” noted Ramzi Hermiz, Chairman of the Automotive Hall of Fame and President and CEO of Shiloh Industries.

The 2020 Awardees. (Photo courtesy of the Automotive Hall of Fame.)

This years’ other Automotive Hall of Fame inductees include Mong-Koo Chung, Chairman of the Hyundai Motor Group; Thomas Gallagher, President and CEO of Genuine Parts Company; and Helene Rother, one of the first female automotive designers.

Also due to be handed out at the ceremony is the 2020 Mobility Innovator award, which will be bestowed upon Harold Goddijn, CEO of TomTom and a member of its Management Board.

“This award recognizes the outstanding work an individual has accomplished to introduce the new technologies and services that are redefining mobility,” said Automotive Hall of Fame President Sarah Cook.

The 2020 Automotive Hall of Fame Induction & Awards Ceremony will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at the MGM Grand Detroit.

Tickets and sponsorships are available at www.automotivehalloffame.org.

About the author

Rob Finkelman

Rob combined his two great passions of writing and cars; and began authoring columns for several Formula 1 racing websites and Street Muscle Magazine. He is an avid automotive enthusiast with a burgeoning collection of classic and muscle cars.
Read My Articles
 

