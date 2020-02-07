Jay Leno to be Inducted in the Automotive Hall of Fame

The Automotive Hall of Fame will be inducting four new members this year at the 2020 Induction and Awards Ceremony in Detroit. Noted car collector and enthusiast Jay Leno will be amongst the honorees.

Induction into the Automotive Hall of Fame is reserved for individuals who created, shaped, and changed the automotive and mobility market. It has long been considered the highest honor in the automotive industry.

On his CNBC primetime series Jay Leno’s Garage, Jay reviews rare and high-performance cars and adds stunts, celebrity interviews, and challenges to the mix. He has also showcased cutting-edge technology and the colorful history of the automobile. The show is an evolution of the Emmy Award-winning, Jay Leno’s Garage, online series.

Leno has held a passion of all things automotive since childhood, and having retired from The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, has since dedicated himself to sharing his interest with everyone. He is also one of the foremost car and motorcycle collectors in the world, with a collection that is now considered priceless.

“Since 1939, the Automotive Hall of Fame has honored individuals who have significantly benefited the automotive industry and the world of mobility. We are excited to announce our 2020 Inductee Class,” noted Ramzi Hermiz, Chairman of the Automotive Hall of Fame and President and CEO of Shiloh Industries.

This years’ other Automotive Hall of Fame inductees include Mong-Koo Chung, Chairman of the Hyundai Motor Group; Thomas Gallagher, President and CEO of Genuine Parts Company; and Helene Rother, one of the first female automotive designers.

Also due to be handed out at the ceremony is the 2020 Mobility Innovator award, which will be bestowed upon Harold Goddijn, CEO of TomTom and a member of its Management Board.

“This award recognizes the outstanding work an individual has accomplished to introduce the new technologies and services that are redefining mobility,” said Automotive Hall of Fame President Sarah Cook.

The 2020 Automotive Hall of Fame Induction & Awards Ceremony will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at the MGM Grand Detroit.

Tickets and sponsorships are available at www.automotivehalloffame.org.