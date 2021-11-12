Late Model Restoration Host Annual Cruise-In: 2021 Recap

Texas Motor Speedway is primarily known for its NASCAR track. The 1.5-mile oval ring is surrounded by large grandstands and can host thousands of left turn fanatics. At 9 AM on October 23rd things changed and the grounds were inundated with Mustangs and Lightnings arriving in droves. This was the day of the Late Model Restoration Cruise-in.

“If You Build it, they will come”

While LMR did not build Texas Motor Speedway, they did build a solid reputation in the industry. They are easily regarded as the go-to parts supplier for Fox Body to current Mustangs. LMR even branched out to show love for the first and second generation Lightning community! LMR provides top notch customer service, technical product support and expedited shipping times. However, a driving factor to LMR’s success is their client base.

To show gratitude, LMR hosts an annual Cruise-in. This Cruise-in allows clients to meet in one spot and admire each other’s rides in a car show-esque setting. The event started at LMR headquarters in Hewitt, Texas a few years ago before moving to Baylor University. Each year the event grows past capacity until there wasn’t enough impervious land cover for cars to park on. This year they upgraded the venue and rented out Texas Motor Speedway!

Cruise-in Activities

Entering the tunnel towards the infield was the first step of the full Ford experience. Every Mustang entering the tunnel would rev their engine and listen as the exhaust notes echoing through the corridor. As soon as daylight was seen again, rows of Mustangs and Lightnings were aligned on the large concrete parking lot.

The front stretch of the oval track provided the perfect backdrop to an array of Ford cars and trucks. Throughout the day you could hear the NASCAR Experience cars powering into the 20 degree bank. Onlookers walked the grounds finding unexpected gems and rare Mustangs alike. As the grounds were starting to fill up the North Texas Foxbody Club rolled in with over 100 Fox Bodies! These ranged from questionably street legal drag cars to factory showroom examples.

The onsite garages went from a sunblock hangout to an art exhibit as top tier cars rolled in. The open bay doors exposed four authentic 2000 Cobra-R’s and one extremely well done tribute. An ASC Mclaren, GT350 and GT500 Mustangs dot the interior. While several ultra low mileage and low numbered Cobras join in.

Aside from having the viewing pleasure of generations of Mustangs and Lightnings, fans were also welcomed to dyno their car and participate in a road course style cruise through corners with other enthusiasts. The final parade lap consisted of the Cobra R’s participating in a demonstration that brought back memories of Gran Turismo and Forza.

Attend Again? Yes!

LMR knows how to treat their customers right, but also know how to put on a show. The cars were top notch and the blue shirt LMR crew were extremely helpful. Rumor has it the Blue Angels flew over Texas Motor Speedway a few times to get a better glimpse at the cars being showcased. Unfortunately for them they couldn’t get low enough to match the view attendees had. So if you’re on the fence about making this show, don’t be. It’s well worth the time.