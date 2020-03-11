Leaked 2021 Ford Bronco Images Run Buck Wild Online

In November of 2019, Ford officially announced that it would reveal the hotly anticipated 2021 Bronco this spring. However, keeping anything secret in the internet era is a massive challenge. Just after the clocks sprung forward, the unofficial leaks began. Social media produced images purported to be the 2021 Bronco and its little brother, the 2021 Bronco Sport.

The return of Ford’s storied SUV nameplate is eagerly anticipated, so photos of the vehicle without camouflage went viral faster than a bronco tosses a rodeo cowboy. These leaked images reveal wide fenders, a swinging tailgate, a rugged front bumper and beadlock-ready wheels. It also wears a bold Bronco nameplate and modern LED lighting. Online prognosticators predict the powertrains may include 2.0-liter and 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine options.

Before the big Bronco images hit the internet, shots of the purported “Baby Bronco” surfaced. Likely based on the Escape platform, we now know this smaller SUV is called the Bronco Sport. It will likely share the same powertrain with the street-going Escape, including the 1.5- and 2.0-liter EcoBoost engines and possibly even the 2.0-liter hybrid arrangement.

Ford has promised it will be an “off-road leader,” and these leaks seem to support a commitment to that promise. The new Broncos will arrive in 2021 with a rumored starting price around $30,000. Ford promises over 150 parts and accessories that can be purchased and financed through the dealer along with the vehicle as well.

It will definitely be exciting to learn more about these new 4x4s when they are officially revealed in the near future .