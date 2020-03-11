Leaked 2021 Ford Bronco Images Run Buck Wild Online

By Steve Turner March 11, 2020

In November of 2019, Ford officially announced that it would reveal the hotly anticipated 2021 Bronco this spring. However, keeping anything secret in the internet era is a massive challenge. Just after the clocks sprung forward, the unofficial leaks began. Social media produced images purported to be the 2021 Bronco and its little brother, the 2021 Bronco Sport.

This image appears to be a full-size clay model, but it indicates that a two-door Bronco might just be an available option as well.

The return of Ford’s storied SUV nameplate is eagerly anticipated, so photos of the vehicle without camouflage went viral faster than a bronco tosses a rodeo cowboy. These leaked images reveal wide fenders, a swinging tailgate, a rugged front bumper and beadlock-ready wheels. It also wears a bold Bronco nameplate and modern LED lighting. Online prognosticators predict the powertrains may include 2.0-liter and 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine options.

Photos of the Bronco Sport, the Bronco’s little brother, also leaked online. It is rumored to be based on the Escape platform and have optional all-wheel drive.

Before the big Bronco images hit the internet, shots of the purported “Baby Bronco” surfaced. Likely based on the Escape platform, we now know this smaller SUV is called the Bronco Sport. It will likely share the same powertrain with the street-going Escape, including the 1.5- and 2.0-liter EcoBoost engines and possibly even the 2.0-liter hybrid arrangement.

Images purported to be the 2021 Ford Bronco recently leaked online, and fans of the Blue Oval 4×4 seem to like what they are seeing so far. The official reveal of the new Bronco should come as soon as next month.

Ford has promised it will be an “off-road leader,” and these leaks seem to support a commitment to that promise. The new Broncos will arrive in 2021 with a rumored starting price around $30,000. Ford promises over 150 parts and accessories that can be purchased and financed through the dealer along with the vehicle as well.

It will definitely be exciting to learn more about these new 4x4s when they are officially revealed in the near future .

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles
 

Blue Oval Icons: Ford’s Rugged Sport Utility, The Bronco

