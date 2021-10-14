Liqui Moly Introduces Top Tec 6610, A New Motor Oil For Fords

By Bobby Kimbrough October 14, 2021

We just got word from Peter Szarafinski, Head of Media Relations International for Liqui Moly, the company has released a new motor oil for Ford models. The Liqui Moly Top Tec 6610 premium motor oil meets the latest Ford requirements and is also suitable for Mercedes and Jaguar models as well.

Szarafinski assured us the new motor oil meets the latest Ford requirements in the published specification standard WSS M2C 952-A1, among others. “This is a top-of-the-line oil that reduces fuel consumption and at the same time offers the engine comprehensive protection,” says Oliver Kuhn, deputy head of the LIQUI MOLY oil laboratory.

The Ford WSS oil specification directly relates to the 1.5 liter Duratorq TDCI engine found in the front-wheel-drive Ford Focus compact hatchbacks.  These are turbocharged 1.5 Litre 16v Inline 4 diesel engines that have found a welcoming space with many street enthusiasts.

Not Just For Diesel

Don’t be fooled by the diesel specification on this motor oil. It is also officially approved by Mercedes (MB 229.71), Jaguar and Land Rover (STJLR.03.5006), and Opel (OV0401547) and is recommended for General Motors (GM dexos D). In addition, it complies with ACEA C5 and API SP. It is suitable for both gasoline and diesel engines.

With a viscosity of 0W-20, it is one of the low-viscosity motor oils. “It, therefore, follows the trend of car manufacturers away from thick motor oils,” explains Oliver Kuhn. “With a low-viscosity oil, the engine needs less power to pump it. This is one of many adjustments made by the automakers to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.”

This new oil was developed on the basis of Top Tec 6600, which is approved by BMW. After adapting the formulation, the Ford specification could now be covered. “This makes Top Tec 6610 a good addition to our premium oils,” says Oliver Kuhn.

For more information, visit Liqui Moly online at www.liqui-moly.com.

Article Sources

Liqui Moly
https://www.liqui-moly.com/
(888) 665-9645

About the author

Bobby Kimbrough

Bobby grew up in the heart of Illinois, becoming an avid dirt track race fan which has developed into a life long passion. Taking a break from the Midwest dirt tracks to fight evil doers in the world, he completed a full 21 year career in the Marine Corps.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

Our Favorite Vanity Plates of 2021 Holley Ford Fest

Liqui Moly Introduces Top Tec 6610, A New Motor Oil For Fords

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading