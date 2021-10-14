Liqui Moly Introduces Top Tec 6610, A New Motor Oil For Fords

We just got word from Peter Szarafinski, Head of Media Relations International for Liqui Moly, the company has released a new motor oil for Ford models. The Liqui Moly Top Tec 6610 premium motor oil meets the latest Ford requirements and is also suitable for Mercedes and Jaguar models as well.

Szarafinski assured us the new motor oil meets the latest Ford requirements in the published specification standard WSS M2C 952-A1, among others. “This is a top-of-the-line oil that reduces fuel consumption and at the same time offers the engine comprehensive protection,” says Oliver Kuhn, deputy head of the LIQUI MOLY oil laboratory.

The Ford WSS oil specification directly relates to the 1.5 liter Duratorq TDCI engine found in the front-wheel-drive Ford Focus compact hatchbacks. These are turbocharged 1.5 Litre 16v Inline 4 diesel engines that have found a welcoming space with many street enthusiasts.

Not Just For Diesel

Don’t be fooled by the diesel specification on this motor oil. It is also officially approved by Mercedes (MB 229.71), Jaguar and Land Rover (STJLR.03.5006), and Opel (OV0401547) and is recommended for General Motors (GM dexos D). In addition, it complies with ACEA C5 and API SP. It is suitable for both gasoline and diesel engines.

With a viscosity of 0W-20, it is one of the low-viscosity motor oils. “It, therefore, follows the trend of car manufacturers away from thick motor oils,” explains Oliver Kuhn. “With a low-viscosity oil, the engine needs less power to pump it. This is one of many adjustments made by the automakers to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.”

This new oil was developed on the basis of Top Tec 6600, which is approved by BMW. After adapting the formulation, the Ford specification could now be covered. “This makes Top Tec 6610 a good addition to our premium oils,” says Oliver Kuhn.

For more information, visit Liqui Moly online at www.liqui-moly.com.