Listen To This 400-Cube N/A Small-Block Ford Spin To 10,600 RPM

A few months ago, we brought you an article on Robbie Blankenship’s NMCA N/A 10.5 engine program and how Ben Strader and EFI University helped elevate the program to the next level. The team isn’t done tweaking and testing, as evidenced by the new dyno video just released of the 400 cubic-inch monster singing its blissful song all the way up to 10,600 rpm.

Built around class rules, the engine gets its displacement through a 3.610-inch-stroke Winberg billet crankshaft, which moves 4.205-inch Gibtec billet gas-ported pistons with billet aluminum rods from MGP. Incredibly thin .020-inch/.023-inch top and second rings from Total Seal keep all the combustion in the cylinders where it belongs, while the Dailey Engineering dry-sump system keeps everything lubricated and windage to a minimum.

The engine uses a custom 63mm tool-steel camshaft from Comp Cams with more lift at just the cam lobe than most Windsor engines have at the valve. Jesel roller lifters and steel rocker arms control the valves in the Ford Performance D3 cylinder heads ported by Slawko Racing Heads. To control the valves at such high RPM, the PSI dual valvesprings have north of 1,200 pounds of open pressure, which Strader has managed to get to last significantly longer than similar combinations.

A Holley Terminator-X Dual 4500 EFI system manages the fuel and spark of the combination, thanks to the eight 100 lb/hr fuel injectors and 1,440cfm airflow capability per throttle body. Those throttle bodies are mounted atop an HRE billet intake manifold, custom-built for this application. Obviously, the exact power numbers aren’t for public consumption, as this is still an active competition engine program for an ultra-competitive heads-up class, but needless to say, it’s making significant power.